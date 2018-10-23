ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Limited tickets still available for St. George Society Fall Fest

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

October 23, 2018



St. George Church Preservation Society is holding a Fall Fest on Saturday, Nov. 3, beginning at 4 p.m. at St. Pius X auditorium, 2336 Brownsville Road.

Parishioners, alumni, family and friends of the former St. George Church and School and St. John Vianney are welcome to come and enjoy dinner, live music by “Voices” and dancing along with door prizes and drawings.

A limited number of tickets are still available. Call 412-502-5062 or email savestgeorge@gmail.com for reservations. For more details, visit http://www.stgeorgepreservationsociety.org. Donation is $25 per person.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/01/2018 05:16