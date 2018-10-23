Limited tickets still available for St. George Society Fall Fest

St. George Church Preservation Society is holding a Fall Fest on Saturday, Nov. 3, beginning at 4 p.m. at St. Pius X auditorium, 2336 Brownsville Road.

Parishioners, alumni, family and friends of the former St. George Church and School and St. John Vianney are welcome to come and enjoy dinner, live music by “Voices” and dancing along with door prizes and drawings.

A limited number of tickets are still available. Call 412-502-5062 or email savestgeorge@gmail.com for reservations. For more details, visit http://www.stgeorgepreservationsociety.org. Donation is $25 per person.