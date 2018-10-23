ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Halloween party at Allentown center

 
October 23, 2018

The Allentown Senior Citizen Center will hold its annual Halloween party on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

The theme of the party is "Frankenstein," chosen to celebrate 200 years since the creature was created. There will be a "Frankenstein Costume Contest" with the winner receiving the "Frankenstein Trophy!"

Fun and games begin at 10 a.m. The seniors will be entertained to the scary sounds of Bruce Puckett. Seniors 60 and over are welcome. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Reservations are required, costumes are not. Suggested lunch donation is $1.00. Call the center at 412-481-5220 to make a reservation or for more information. 

 
