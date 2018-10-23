Carnegie Science Center is adding sensory friendly dates

As part of its ongoing efforts to create inclusive experiences for all visitors, Carnegie Science Center will implement Sensory Sensitive Science Hours on select Sundays, during which exhibits will be modified and activities will be added to accommodate visitors on the autism spectrum and those with sensory sensitivities. The first event is scheduled for 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18.

“We developed Sensory Sensitive Science Hours to offer a welcoming museum experience for individuals who typically might not feel comfortable in the Science Center due to sensitivity to light, sound, or crowds,” said Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh Accessibility Coach Justin Tognarine. “By providing staff training and adjusting our exhibits, demonstrations, and activities, we hope to create a safe, welcoming, and most of all, fun, environment for all visitors.”

In addition to limiting sounds and adjusting lighting in exhibit areas, Science Center staff will feature special animal encounters in the H2Oh! Field Station; a sensory activity table with tactile objects in the Miniature Railroad & Village®; a sensory-friendly “Move It, Move It” live demonstration in the BodyStage; a sensory-friendly “Earth & Friends” live demonstration in the Works Theater; and floor demonstrations in Highmark SportsWorks®. Included with general admission.

For an additional cost on Sunday, Nov. 18, visitors can enjoy a sensory sensitive screening of the new Grinch film in The Rangos Giant Cinema. The film will be shown in 2D, with the theater’s lighting adjusted to accommodate visitors with sensory sensitivities.

Sensory Sensitive Science Hours will also take place 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on the following Sundays in 2019: March 17, June 16, and October 20.