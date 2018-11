The Carrick Community Council’s Halloween Party and Costume Contest will take place at Philips Park Rec Center on Saturday, Oct. 27 from noon till 2 p.m.

There will be a costume contest for children 12 and under. All children are welcome to attend. Activities include a costume contest, food, games, prizes, and more.

Advance registration is required by calling 412-885-7445 before Oct. 24.