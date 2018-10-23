ChemFest at Carnegie Science Center shows chemistry is 'Out of This World'

This year’s ChemFest will show visitors that “Chemistry is Out of This World”!

This annual celebration of National Chemistry Week will be Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27 at Carnegie Science Center, in partnership with the American Chemical Society.

The event runs from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Saturday. ChemFest activities are included with general admission. With dozens of hands-on activities for the whole family, this year’s ChemFest will focus on chemistry related to outer space. ChemFest is a catalyst for fun and learning and is intended to inspire interest in chemistry and related careers.

Among the activities are:

• Drawing constellations with glow-in-the-dark markers and other activities involving chemiluminescence, photoluminescence, or fluorescence (Saturday only).

• Making Alka-Rockets propelled by antacid and water. (Friday only).

• Building molecules using the Happy Atoms kit and scanning the creations with the Happy Atoms app to learn about different molecules.

• Working with an interactive Periodic Table of the Elements.

• Using easy-to-make spectroscopes to see the range of different colors from various light sources (Saturday only).

• Conducting flame tests (Saturday only).

• Creating constellations with a substance that mimics blood and luminol (Saturday only).

• Utilizing litmus paper to test the acidity of household liquids and mine water. (Friday only).

“ChemFest is a great way for young people to learn about different careers involving chemistry and meet people who use chemistry in their jobs—and they will have a lot of fun,” said Stu McNiell, manager of STEM Programs for Carnegie Science Center. “Adults also will enjoy themselves while seeing how chemistry is part of their everyday lives.”

National Chemistry Week is an event of the American Chemical Society. ChemFest is presented by Ashland and sponsored by WISH 99.7 FM.

For more information about ChemFest, go to CarnegieScienceCenter.org. To book a ChemFest field trip, call 412-237-3400.