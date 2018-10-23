This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Maureen Folley, 232 Seward Street, 19th Ward, Codes 304.11, 304.6.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 1:45 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Barbara Klewien, 116 Natchez Street, 19th Ward, Codes 304.2, 307.1, 304.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 25, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Linda Schwarzmiller, 315 Dengler Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• David Winkowski, 2742 Devlin Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Joseph and Eleanor Krush, 944 Eleanor Street, 16th Ward, Codes 304.7, 304.9.

• Kevin J. Chung, 2130 Jonquil Street, 16th Ward, Codes 304.10, 304.13, 304.6.

• Hilltop Redevelopment LLC, 113 Rinnie Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Dry Creek Land LP, 119 Rinnie Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• TW Holdings 10 LLC, 2100 Sidney Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.3.

• Carol Streib, 509 Walde Street, 16th Ward, Codes 307.1, 302.4.

• Catherine and Edward Gorny, 1789 Arlington Avenue, 17th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Tri Entertainment LLC, 1514 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Carson Dev. Co. LLC, 1609 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Codes 604.3.2, 107.2.1.

• Ironworksers Plaza LP, 20 S. 10th Street, 17th Ward, Code 1004.02.

• Diane and John Kirk III, 119 S. 15th Street, 17th Ward, Code 922.02.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 25, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Colleen Sullivan, 414 Althea Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, 301.3.

• Timothy Roper, 444 Bailey Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Stacey Padjune, 96 Beltzhoover Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, 301.3.

• Abram and Lessie Travis, 311 Chalfont Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Melvin and Ocie Heard, 323 Chalfont Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Starlett Garner, 304 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Iphillrenepi and John White, 327 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Climax Growth Investment Trust #100814, 814 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Commonwealth of PA, 0 Climax Street (14G-144), 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Lance Gardenhire, 77 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4, 301.3.

• McKee & Rusilko LLC, 830 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Ruth Mahoney, 81 Ruth Street, 18th Ward, Code PM307.1, 301.3.

• Hilltop Rising LLC, 339 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 302.7, 925.06.

• Dennis and Misty Sweet, 2391 Almont Street, 29th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Grandmas Roses Paroperties LLC, 114 Kirk Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes PM304.7, 306.1.

• Patricia and Rodney Kasten, 2224 Lutz Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 302.4.

• Bernard Bruchwalski, 419 Maytide Street, 29th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Mary Ramirez, 1729 Mt. Joseph Street, 29th Ward, Code 302.4.

• KJS Holdings Inc., 223 Spencer Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

•Build a New Life, 1935 Westmont Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, PM307.1.

• Bethel and Terrance Christian, 322 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Renee DeVaughn, 207 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 304.7, PM304.11, 304.2.

• Eloise Coles, 331 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, 301.3.

• Pediment Capital Ventures LP, 231 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, 301.3.

• James and Vildes Bey, 248 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 108.2.

• Sharon Yochum, 421 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• Rodney Swartz, 0 Onyx Way (33K-133), 30th Ward, Codes PM304.7, 304.6.

• G&G Auto Sales, 1508 Saw Mill Run Blvd., 30th Ward, Code 922.2.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.