Walking Dead meets Living Dead, History Center digs into zombie history

In honor of the 50th anniversary of George A. Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead,” the Senator John Heinz History Center will dig into Pittsburgh’s spine-tingling zombie history at the Walking Dead Meets Living Dead: Zombies in Pittsburgh event on Friday, Oct. 26 from 6-9 p.m.

Filmed about 30 miles north of Pittsburgh in Evans City, Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead” premiered on Oct. 1, 1968 at the Fulton Theater in downtown Pittsburgh (today’s Byham Theater). The cult classic spawned a revolution in the horror movie genre.

During this haunting program at the “Smithsonian’s home in Pittsburgh,” the Smithsonian’s curator of sports and entertainment Eric Jentsch will explore the gory details of zombies in pop culture and the Smithsonian’s efforts to collect zombie history, including the National Museum of American History’s recent work with AMC’s “The Walking Dead.” Associates of the late Romero will share their experiences working with the “Godfather of Zombies” here in Western Pa.

Ghoulish guests can also enjoy a complimentary zombie-themed cocktail from Wigle Whiskey, create a sinister zombie movie poster, and walk away with a zombie bite courtesy of the Douglas Education Center’s Special Effects Makeup Program.

Admission includes full access to the History Center’s six floors of award-winning exhibitions, including the Smithsonian’s blockbuster Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission exhibit and Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation, which features Romero’s director chair and a director’s slate from his 1991 film “The Dark Half.”

Zombie garb and Halloween costumes are encouraged. A special prize will be awarded to the most creative costume of the night.

Tickets for Walking Dead Meets Living Dead: Zombies in Pittsburgh are $14 per person and can be purchased online at http://www.heinzhistorycenter.org/events or at the door.