Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to request to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.

Zone case 123/20 on Thursday, July 2 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Benjamin Landin, applicant, and D&D Company Properties LLC, owner, for Saw Mill Run Blvd., Parcels 34-G-162, 167, 168, in the 18th Ward (Zoning District NDI).

Applicant requests off-site accessory parking lot for Red White and Blue Thrift Store.

Special Exception: 914.07.G.2(a): Off-site parking is a Special Exception.

Zone case 125/20 on Thursday, July 2 at 9:20 a.m. is the appeal of Lorraine E. and Mark DiNatale, applicants and owners, for 242 Bigham Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests new 6’ high fence as accessory to single-family dwelling.

Variance: 925.06.A.2: Fences within exterior setback must be no taller than 4’ and open, 6’ privacy fence is requested.

Zone case 94/20 on Thursday, July 2 at 10:10 a.m. is the appeal of Chelsea Herrity, applicant, and Connection TWG LLC, owner, for 2984 Sidney Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District SP-5).

Applicant requests to install new emergency generator as accessory to multi-unit residential.

Variances: 917.02.B: Maximum noise level is 60DBA, 85DBA requested; 918,03,B: Generators must be screened from streets and adjacent properties, no screening requested.

Zone case 94/20 on Thursday, July 16 at 9:20 a.m. is the appeal of Sarah Bradley, applicant, and SouthSide Works City Appartments LLC, owner, for 455 26th Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District SP-5).

Applicant requests installation of signage (two projecting signs, two canopy signs and signage incorporated into vinyl window screens) on first floor of existing X-story structure.

Variances: 919.03.M.5.8(d)(ii): Maximum of 9 sq. ft. per side permitted and 18 sq. ft. requested for two proposed signs; 919.03.M.5(c): Canopy signs shall not extend above the height of the canopy and shall not be more than 8” in height. The four proposed canopy signs extend above the height of 10”. Two of the canopy signs have a proposed height of 3’8”.