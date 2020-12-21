Hilltop Urban Farm Is A Hilltop Alliance Success Story

Hilltop Alliance's largest project, the Hilltop Urban Farm, sits on the former site of St. Clair Village.

When planning for the farm began in 2013, the Hilltop Alliance worked closely with the Mt. Oliver - St. Clair Community Group to create an urban farm that aligned with the goals and priorities of the community, while also serving broader needs and filling gaps within the local food production ecosystem of the city and region.

Hilltop Urban Farm officially opened in August 2017, as elected officials and community members celebrated the first phase of construction at a ribbon cutting ceremony. Volunteer workdays began soon after. As Hilltop Urban Farm continued to grow, constructing the Youth Farm and Orchard in 2018-2019, more than 600 youth were involved with the farm in 2019 including after school and summer programs.

In 2018 and 2019, Hilltop Urban Farm began to transition into an independent nonprofit organization. In June 2019, the farm officially received its nonprofit status from the IRS. With two full-time staff members and an independent Board of Directors, the farm continues to grow today. Their newest operating program, the Farmer Incubation Program, enables individual urban farmers to work their own plot of land at the farm.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hilltop Urban Farm was able to provide more than 2,500 pounds of fresh produce to area food pantries and local residents.