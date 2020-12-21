Hilltop Alliance Means Business In Allentown

With the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development's Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP) beginning in 2014, there has been tremendous growth in Allentown's East Warrington Avenue Business District. During the six years of the NPP, $8.5 million has been privately invested in commercial property renovations with more than 55 renovation projects, and 63 loans or grants provided to new or existing businesses. Additionally, 37 new businesses have opened and the vacancy rate in the Allentown business district has dropped to 15 percent from 40 percent.

For this success, in 2018 the Hilltop Alliance received an award from the Urban Land Institute (Pittsburgh) for Excellence in Community Placemaking. Within the same six years, nine public art projects have been installed, as well as regular street cleaning, neighborhood banners and other public space improvements.

Despite Covid-19, Allentown has not seen any businesses close in 2020 and is still welcoming new businesses, with as many as five new businesses scheduled to open before 2021. Also in 2020, HA is finishing the renovations of Leon's Caribbean and Paisano's Pizzeria, as well as the Lunchtime Lot, and worked with the Allentown CDC to install new streetscape banners.

For more information about Allentown Business District, contact Allentown Business District Manager Gordon Hall at the Hilltop Alliance, 412-586-5807 ext. 4.