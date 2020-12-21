Fresh Fridays Helping To Feed Families In The Community

"Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop", the Hilltop Alliance's monthly food distribution program utilizing support from the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), is one of the Alliance's longest operating and successful programs having operated since 2012. The free distribution event is a partnership with Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, The Brashear Association, St. John Vianney Food Pantry and many other volunteers from companies and organizations in the region.

The program, on the second Friday of every month (April - November), provides a way for food insecure residents of the Hilltop to receive fresh food for free. Each month through Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop, the Hilltop Alliance provides families with approximately 40 pounds of fresh food.

As of September 2020, approximately 622,680 pounds of fresh produce, dairy products and meat have been distributed to residents. That translates to about 11,605 households that have received food.

In 2020, Fresh Fridays shifted to a Grab N' Go model, due to Covid-19. Food is now distributed in pre-packaged boxes, quickly handed to recipients, and no sign-in is necessary.

This will be the first year since 2012 the program will continue to offer the free food distribution every month through the winter.

For more information about Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop, contact Programs and Services Director Julia McMahon at the Hilltop Alliance, 412-586-5807 ext. 9.