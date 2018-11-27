COMMON VIOLATIONS
November 27, 2018
This is just a short working list of codes & “titles” and is not comprehensive or to be used for anything other than personal reference. All code books are available for purchase through the Bureau of Building Inspection if more information is needed.
Pittsburgh Building Code, Title 10
2003 International Property Maintenance Code
Chapter 3
Sec. 301.3 Vacant structures
Sec. 302.3 Sidewalks
(walkways, driveways, parking spaces)
Sec. 302.4 Weeds
Sec. 302.7 Accessory structures
(detached garages, fences, walls)
Sec. 302.8 Motor vehicles
(inoperative or unlicensed on property)
Sec. 304.7 Roofs and drainage
Sec. 304.10 Stairways, decks, porches,
balconies
Sec. 304.13 Windows
Sec. 304.15 Doors
Sec. 305.1 General
(maintain clean & sanitary conditions,
interior)
Sec. 307.1 Rubbish or garbage
(interior and/or exterior)
Sec. 315.1 Combustible materials storage
Chapter 7
Sec. 704.2 Smoke alarms
2003 International Building Code
Chapter 1002.01
Section 115.1 Unsafe Structure
Section 110.1 Failure to apply for
Certificate of Occupancy
Section 105.1 Failure to obtain or
comply with permit for work
Pittsburgh Code, Title 6 (Conduct)
Sec. 620.06A Graffiti
Sec. 601.11 Dumping
Pittsburgh Zoning Code, Title 9
Sec. 922.02A Failure to secure a
Certificate of Occupancy
