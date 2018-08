Real estate transactions for issue of August 21

16th Ward

Juan Arevalo et al. to Marc Bowman at 2700 Shelly St. Unit A3 for $214,000.

Kyrsten Brea to National Residential Nominee Services In at 2120 Sidney St. for $212,500.

National Residential Nominee Services In to Sarah Ellen Davin at 2120 Sidney St. for $ 12,500.

17th Ward

John Richardson to Bradish LLC at 1014 Bradish St. for $300,500.

Phillip Vansach to Yavor Lazarov and Marin Tomov at 828 Newton St. for $11,000.

James Vogel to New Direction IRA Inc. FBO Carolyn Metcal at 1826 S. 18th St. for $95,000.

19th Ward

Housing & Urban Development to CitiMortgage Inc. at 6 Bangor St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $70,794).

Justin McClintock to Hitesh Hegde and Ashwini Talapacheri at 412 Grace St. for $255,000.

Thomas Monda to Nicholas Wortman at 231 Republic St. for $185,000.

Robert Ernest Brookover II to Stephen and Jayne Citari at 447 Wyola St. for $485,000.

29th Ward

Michael Traficante to James Cumings at 1020 Sankey Court for $116,800.

Mt. Oliver

Neal Marabello to Jill and Eric Baxter at 313 Quincy St. for $49,000.