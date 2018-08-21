Zone 3 community crime alerts for August 13-19

The following are the Part I crimes for the week of: August 13 - 19.

Duquesne Heights (1911) - NTR (nothing to report).

Mt. Washington (1903, 1914, 1915, 1807)

Burglary – 400 blk. Ruxton St. - 8/12/18 at 11:51 AM – Victim reported a white male stealing his black Godzilla bicycle from his garage. Amount of loss is $200.

Burglary – 100 blk. Haberman Ave. - 8/14/18 between 10 AM and 5:05 PM – Victim reported her window was broken and her 33" Vizio TV had been stolen. Amount of loss is $500.

Theft from vehicle – 100 blk. Estella Ave. - between 8/16/18 at 9 PM and 8/17/18 at 9 AM – Victim reported a Kindle, backpack, birth certificates, social information, inhalers, medication, a book, & miscellaneous papers were stolen from his vehicle. Amount of loss is over $130.

Theft from vehicle – 100 blk. Craighead St. - between 8/16/18 at 8 PM and 8/17/18 at 9 AM – Victim reported finding her vehicle ransacked but nothing appeared to have been taken.

Theft from vehicle – Virginia Ave & Maple Ter. - 8/18/18 at 1:23 AM – Witnesses reported a theft from vehicle in progress. The victim checked his vehicle and nothing appears to have been stolen.

South Shore (1921) - NTR

Bon Air (1806)

Burglary – 1200 blk. Ensign Ave. - 8/13/18 at 4 AM – Officers responded to a burglar alarm at a local business. Upon arrival, officers observed the front door was shattered. The building was checked and nothing appeared to have been stolen.

Theft – 800 blk. Saw Mill Run Blvd. 8/17/18 at 3:10 PM – Victim reported she set her phone down at a local business and someone had taken it.

South Side Slopes (1706, 1608)

Theft – 2600 blk. Josephine St. – 8/15/18 at 4 PM – Victim reported a relative stole her iPod. Amount of loss is $150.

Robbery – Sterling St. & Baltic Way – 8/17/18 at 12:08 PM – Victim reported agreeing to meet to buy a cell phone for $400. The victim handed over the money for the phone but the suspect grabbed the money and pulled a knife out. The suspect then fled.

Theft from vehicle – 100 blk. Mt. Oliver St. - 8/13/18 at 12:10 PM – Victim reported his wallet along with his social security information, credit cards, debit card, & cash advance card were stolen. Amount of loss is unknown. The cash advance card was used for a unauthorized transaction at a local business.

Burglary – 100 blk. Pius St. - between 8/14/18 at 5 PM and 8/15/18 at 8 AM – An owner of a contracting company reported a SpeedAire air compressor was stolen from a job site. Amount of loss is $2,300.

Theft from vehicle – 1100 blk. St. Martin St. - between 8/17/18 at 7 PM and 8/18/18 at 2 AM – Victim reported his backpack, 15" MacBook Pro, & iPad Pro were stolen from his vehicle. The amount of loss is over $2,700.

South Side Flats (1609 & 1702)

Theft – 2100 blk. E. Carson St. – between 8/11/18 at 10:30 PM and 8/12/18 at 10:30 AM – A local business reported the theft of 2 large planters with flowers and a 6' palm tree. Amount of loss is $250.

Stolen vehicle – 1100 blk. E. Carson St. – between 8/12/18 at 11 PM and 8/13/18 at 1:30 AM – Victim reported his brown 2007 Saturn Aurora was stolen. Later, it was discovered the victim forgot where he parked his vehicle.

Stolen vehicle – 1700 blk. E. Carson St. – 8/17/18 between midnight and 2 AM – Victim reported his white 2016 Volkswagen Jetta had been stolen. Later, the victim realized he had forgotten where the vehicle was parked.

Theft – 2000 blk. E. Carson St. – 8/17/18 at 6:22 PM – Victim discovered his debit cards, social security information, healthcare card, state ID, driver's license, rewards cards, & cash were stolen. The amount lost is over $5. Furthermore, the suspect used the cards for unauthorized transactions.

Aggravated assault – S. 16th St. & Roland St. - 8/18/18 at 1:55 AM – Officers responded to citizens directing them to a male down at the intersection. The victim was unconscious and laying in the street. Officers arrested Jerome Batcher who was positively identified by witnesses on scene. He was taken to the ACJ. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Theft – 1100 Bradish St. - between 8/17/18 at 10 PM and 8/18/18 at 2 AM – Victim reported her wallet, engagement ring, state ID, & health card were stolen. Amount of loss is over $20,000.

Aggravated assault – 1700 blk. Larkins Way - 8/19/18 at 6 AM – Victims reported having a party in their home. A known person wanted to have sex with a female who refused. The known person (Joseph Watton) then attacked one of the victims upstairs as a result. The victim was thrown against a mirror resulting in major blood loss due to multiple cuts. During the course of the altercation, another victim was punched by Watton. Watton was later located and taken to a local hospital as he also received cuts in the altercation. Officers will apply for a warrant for another party who attacked one of the victims as well.

Burglary – 1200 blk. Sarah St. - between 8/1/18 at midnight and 8/16/18 at 12:09 PM – An employee for a property management company reported a burglary. The employee reported the stove, refrigerator, & washer/dryer combo had been stolen from the residence. Amount of loss is unknown.

Allentown (1803)

Stolen vehicle – 700 blk. Eureka St. - between 12/1/17 at noon and 8/13/18 at 1 PM – Victim reported his tan 1987 Jeep Wagoneer was stolen from the garage he rents. There was no plate assigned to the vehicle.

Aggravated assault – Manton Way & Eugenie Way - 8/14/18 at 2:15 PM – Officers responded to a male shot call. Upon arrival, the victim was observed with a gun shot wound to his torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Theft from vehicle – 700 blk. Carnival Way – between 8/14/18 at 11 PM and 8/15/18 at 12:44 PM – Victim reported cash and coins stolen from her vehicle. Amount of loss is over $25.

Theft from vehicle – 100 blk. Beltzhoover Ave. - 8/16/18 between midnight and 6 AM – Victim reported a half case of beer stolen from his vehicle. Amount of loss is unknown.

Burglary – 800 blk. Freeland St. - between 8/17/18 at 7 PM and 8/19/18 at 10:15 AM – A local contractor reported the theft of a 7' ladder, a Little Giant ladder, & lawn mower from a work site. Amount of loss is unknown.

Mount Oliver (1607)

Burglary – 400 blk. Walde St. – between 7/1/18 at midnight and 7/24/18 at 4 PM – Victim reported a burglary. The items taken were a musical clock, Halloween clock, candy dispenser, Halloween dog, Star Wars game, 48 ceramic dolls, & Star Wars items. Amount of loss is $4,230.

Burglary – 400 Ormsby St. – 8/19/18 at 6:32 AM – Victim reported a known suspect entered his home and cut him in the torso with a knife.

Arlington (1603) - NTR

Arlington Heights (1604) - NTR

Beltzhoover (1809)

Carrick (2901, 2902, 2904)

Theft – 2300 blk. Brownsville Rd. - 8/14/18 between 10 AM and 4 PM – Victim reported someone stole a ATM machine that was being scrapped. Amount of loss is unknown.

Burglary – 100 blk. Maytide St. - between 8/11/18 at 8 PM and 8/12/18 at 1:30 AM – Victim reported his back door was forced open and his HP Elitebook 850 G2 laptop was stolen. Amount of loss is $1,900.

Overbrook (3204, 3207)

Theft by deception – 2300 blk. Fairland St. - 8/15/18 at 7:30 PM – Victim reported a caller posing as an IRS employee claimed she owed thousands of dollars in back taxes and if she paid $500 they would hold off from seizing her property and arresting her. The "caller" then told her the transaction did not got through and wanted her to buy more Google Play gift cards. She started questioning but then eventually paid for $1,500. The caller then claimed they needed more money in which the victim refused. Amount of loss is $2,000.

Stolen vehicle – 100 blk. Provost Rd. - between 7/19/18 at midnight and 8/8/18 at midnight – Victim called to report his blue 2015 Honda CRV with PA plate JYF 0670 was stolen.

St. Clair (1606)

Theft – 600 blk. Becks Run Rd. – between 8/12/18 at 9 PM and 8/13/18 at 11:15 AM – Victim reported a known person took a PS4 controller.

Knoxville (3001)

Theft from vehicle – 100 blk. Charles St. - between 8/14/18 at 9 PM and 8/15/18 at noon. - Victim reported her wallet, social information, state ID, bank card, & check cashing card were stolen from her vehicle.

Robbery – 500 blk. Brownsville Rd. - 8/17/18 at 11:43 AM – Officers responded to a robbery in progress call. Officer were given a description of the suspect over the radio. An officer responding to the call saw a person fitting the description. The victim told officers he had just purchased food and was leaving when the suspect approached him and asked if he needed anything. The victim told him no and tried to walk around the suspect only to be blocked. The suspect then showed a firearm and took the victim's back pack, cell phone, & cigarettes, Officers obtained consent from the resident to search. The officers detained the person/suspect fitting the description. The victim was transported to the location where positively identified the person/suspect as the one who robbed him. The officers recovered a firearm. The suspect (Laddale Coles) was arrested and transported to the county jail. Coles also had outstanding warrants as well.

Theft – 100 blk. Knox Ave. - 8/17/18 at 10:10 AM – Victim reported her neighbor saw a male take her 40' extension ladder. Amount of loss is unknown.

Criminal Trespass – 400 blk. Zara St. - 8/18/18 at 4:04 PM – Victim reported a known person entered her home took his clothes of without permission.