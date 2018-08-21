Registration open for city's Student Police Academy

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is offering an opportunity for students, free of charge, to become closely acquainted with the roles and responsibilities of the Police Bureau through the Pittsburgh Student Police Academy (SPA).

The SPA brings the Pittsburgh Police and the high school youth together in a setting that offers a sample of police training to each student.

The fall 2018 session of the SPA will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at Point Park University, 201 Wood Street (Downtown), Pittsburgh, PA 15222. The Program will be held each Wednesday evening, from 6—9 p.m. for 10 weeks.

Students will receive three hours of training once a week for 10 weeks in many of the varied functions of law enforcement. They’ll experience some of the highlights of police training and are exposed to the operations of the police bureau.

Students are taught the basics of criminal law, search and seizure, patrol tactics, firearm safety and many other subjects. They’ll learn about the processing of a crime scene; how Emergency Operations Center operates and are exposed to many of the specialty police units. Student Police Academy participants will meet and talk with many of the street officers as well as the command staff and training staff that serves them.

All this takes place in a safe and entertaining training environment.

Instructors are law enforcement professionals who teach both veteran and recruited police officers. Students will leave with a greater understanding of the police mission and with an increased ability to see how the police serve the community.

Class size is limited to 25 participants. Interested students must complete an application/permission slip and send their application to John Tokarski, City of Pittsburgh—Department of Public Safety, Suite 400—City-County Bldg. 414 Grant St., Pittsburgh, PA 15219 by Saturday, October 6.

For more information or an application, contact Mr. Tokarski at 412-255-2117 or john.tokarski@pittsburghpa.gov.