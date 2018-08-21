Mayor Peduto appoints task force on contracting with disadvantaged businesses

Mayor William Peduto is convening an MWBE task force in order to identify best practices in engaging MWBE businesses, as well as to propose policy and procedural improvements for increased engagement with the City of Pittsburgh and its departments.

The goal of the task force is to increase participation for traditionally disadvantaged businesses as well as mitigate structural barriers that have historically limited contracting opportunities with the city.

Members of the task force include: City Councilman R. Daniel Lavelle; Juan Garrett, executive director of the Riverside Center for Innovation; Majestic Lane, deputy chief of staff for Mayor Peduto; Duquesne University Professor Tracey McCants Lewis; Ricardo Williams, manager of Equity & Inclusion for Mayor Peduto; Diamonte Walker, MWBE program officer at the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh; Kyle Chintalapalli, chief strategy officer, Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh; and Jennifer Presutti, sirector of the Office of Management and Budget for the City of Pittsburgh.