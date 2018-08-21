Knoxville residents needed for discussion with Rand

Knoxville residents are needed to participate in a discussion group designed to help the Rand Corporation learn how to improve neighborhood safety in the neighborhood.

Groups will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 29 during three time periods: 10-11:30 a.m.; 12:30-2 p.m.; and, 5-6:30 p.m.

After the discussion, participants will receive $25. Call toll-free 888-800-3748 to see if you are eligible. Qualified individuals will receive the location of the group when they call.

Rand Corporation is a non-profit research institution that is not affiliated with any law enforcement agencies. Participation in this group is voluntary and confidential.