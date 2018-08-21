International Overdose Awareness Day remembrance ceremony will honor EMS

Pittsburgh Won’t Forget U has been invited to participate with the CLEAR organization, Christian Associates of Southwestern Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh Downtown Ministerium in their International Overdose Awareness Day remembrance ceremony with honoring the City of Pittsburgh EMS.

As part of the ceremony, CLEAR has organized the downtown church bells to toll for each of Allegheny County’s 2017 overdose victims. Pittsburgh Won’t Forget U’s families and friends will erect a photo memorial in the cathedral’s historical burial ground beginning Monday, Aug.t 26, that will remain on display until September 1. Visitors to the memorial will be able to toll for their dearly departed victim on the cathedral’s newly rediscovered antique “mystery” bell which, will be on display in the burial ground August 31.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office has currently reported 735 deaths in 2017. Pittsburghers only know these local victims as faceless numbers on published statistics. Families hope to change that from this event by putting a name and persona to the victims and wish to draw attention to Pittsburgh Won’t Forget U’s awareness causes so, others will never go through the heartaches they themselves have suffered through their loved one’s addiction and ultimate death.

The ceremony on August 31 will begin 11 a.m. with the 735 bell tolls for each victim, followed by a 30-minute service. Pittsburgh Won’t Forget U’s founder, Jeanna Fisher will be among those speaking at the service this year.

Family and friends of area overdose victims who wish to participate in the photo memorial can go to Facebook Page: Pittsburgh Won’t Forget U (www.facebook.com/OD.victims) for more information on submitting a photo of their loved one or email: IrememberMarley@gmail.com to request information, volunteer to construct the photo tributes in the burial ground or be present at the memorial the day of ceremony.