Group proposes youth programs in Knoxville

The next bi-monthly public forum of the Knoxville Community Council will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m. at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 400 Orchard Place.

The agenda includes an introduction of the Venture Outdoors program with Economic Development South (EDS). Venture Outdoors is looking to create youth programming in Knoxville and the South Hilltop area. EDS will be partnering with Venture Outdoors to build new partnerships in the Knoxville neighborhood. Proposed game day activities being considered are: Climbing wall; Bike rodeo; pool kayaking; and, geocaching.

There will also be community updates and a question and answer period.

All interested area residents are welcome to attend.

The next bi-monthly KCC community forum will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church, 601 Brownsville Road on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.