ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Group proposes youth programs in Knoxville

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

August 21, 2018



The next bi-monthly public forum of the Knoxville Community Council will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m. at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 400 Orchard Place.

The agenda includes an introduction of the Venture Outdoors program with Economic Development South (EDS). Venture Outdoors is looking to create youth programming in Knoxville and the South Hilltop area. EDS will be partnering with Venture Outdoors to build new partnerships in the Knoxville neighborhood. Proposed game day activities being considered are: Climbing wall; Bike rodeo; pool kayaking; and, geocaching.

There will also be community updates and a question and answer period.

All interested area residents are welcome to attend.

The next bi-monthly KCC community forum will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church, 601 Brownsville Road on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018