Fr. Justin Kerber is the new Rector at St. Paul of the Cross

V. Rev. Justin Kerber, CP, was elected the new Rector for the Passionist Community at St. Paul of the Cross Monastery, South Side.

Fr. Justin, a Passionist priest for 46 years, comes from serving as Rector of Holy Name Cathedral in Raleigh, NC. He has held various positions as a Passionist, including 12 years as Superior of Immaculate Conception Monastery in Jamaica Estates, NY.

Fr. Richard Nalepa, CP, currently ministering at St. Paul’s, was appointed Vice-Rector.