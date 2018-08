Join the Historic Carrick Dairy District, Economic Development South, and Turner's Dairy as they host a flea market on Saturday, Sept. 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Carrick Dairy District Pavilion, 1529 Brownsville.

Those interested in having a table, should contact Josh Berman josh@econdevsouth.org or 412-884-1400 x 106.