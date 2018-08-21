Commooo-nity dinner on Thursday at Dairy District

Ring in the new school year at the Carrick Dairy District Pavilion. Join neighbors and friends for a free "Comm-ooo-nity" celebration including dinner, music, and event pictures with the Turners T-Bird on Thursday, Aug. 23 from 6-8 p.m.

Free school supplies for students will be available to grab at the dinner. Both dinner and supply giveaway will go while supplies last.

Those who would like to donate school supplies for the supply giveaway, should contact Janaha at 412-361-2099 ext. 4#.

This event is sponsored by the Dairy District Pavilion Advisory Committee, Grounded Strategies, Economic Development South, and Turner Dairy Farm.