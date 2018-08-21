ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Commooo-nity dinner on Thursday at Dairy District

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

August 21, 2018



Ring in the new school year at the Carrick Dairy District Pavilion. Join neighbors and friends for a free "Comm-ooo-nity" celebration including dinner, music, and event pictures with the Turners T-Bird on Thursday, Aug. 23 from 6-8 p.m.

Free school supplies for students will be available to grab at the dinner. Both dinner and supply giveaway will go while supplies last. 

Those who would like to donate school supplies for the supply giveaway, should contact Janaha at 412-361-2099 ext. 4#.

This event is sponsored by the Dairy District Pavilion Advisory Committee, Grounded Strategies, Economic Development South, and Turner Dairy Farm.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 08/28/2018 14:32