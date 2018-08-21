Citizen's Police Academy begins on September 6

The Pittsburgh Citizen’s Police Academy (CPA) is an opportunity for city residents to become closely acquainted with the roles and responsibilities of the Police Bureau, bringing the police and the community closer together in a setting that offers a sample of police training to each participant.

• Participants receive three hours of training one evening a week for 15 weeks.

• Are taught the basics of criminal law, search and seizure, patrol tactics, firearms and many other subjects.

• Learn about the processing of crimes, how police canines are used and are exposed to a variety of the specialty police units.

The program allows participants to experience some of the highlights of the police training and are exposed to the operations of the police bureau, in a safe and entertaining training environment.

Class size is limited to 30 people. All interested persons must complete an application and give permission for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police to conduct a background check to determine if they have a criminal record.

The next session will be held at Point Park University, Downtown, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 6.

The CPA application can be found at http://pittsburghpa.gov/police/community-policing/index.html. Return applications by U.S. mail or hand-deliver to the Pittsburgh Police Training Academy. All Applications must be received by September 1.

For additional information, contact: Sgt. Eric Kroll, 412-323-7869 x209, eric.kroll@pittsburghpa.gov or John Tokarski, 412-255-2117, john.tokarski@pittsburghpa.gov.