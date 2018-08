Carrick Youth Athletic Association's 12u team are the Little League Mayor's Cup Champs. The Carrick team defeated Squirrel Hill 3-1 in the Championship game in PNC Park on August 12. Team members include: (top row from left) Coach Brian Maroney, Ian March, Lorenzo McArdle, Nathan Weinmann, Coach Jim Madeja. Ian Harrington and Coach Matt Hindman; (Middle row from left) Danny Demchak, Ryan Schaffer, Jaden Frauens and Austin Hindman; and, (Bottom row from left) Devin Bailey , Alex Demchak, Scott Heckert, Remi Atkins and Brayden Fisher.