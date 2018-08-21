Allentown seniors hosting luau at center on August 28

Seniors 60 and over are invited to the Allentown Senior Citizens Center for a Hawaiian Luau on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Don your favorite flowered shirt, grass skirt or Muumuu for the activities that begin at 10 a.m. There will be live entertainment by Bruce Puckett who will be singing Hawaiian favorites.

Other activities include dancing, games and prizes. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. followed by the entertainment and refreshments.

Reservations are a must and can be made by calling 412-481-5484 by Friday, Aug. 24. The Allentown Senior Citizens Center is located at 631 E. Warrington Ave. in Allentown.