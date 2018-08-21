Registration opens for Science Center's Tour Your Future Program for girls

Registration is open for the fall semester of Tour Your Future, Carnegie Science Center's program introducing girls ages 11-17 to careers in science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM, through visits to local workplaces and universities.

Registration is open for the fall semester of Tour Your Future, Carnegie Science Center's program introducing girls ages 11-17 to careers in science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM, through visits to local workplaces and universities.

Eighteen tour sites are on the schedule from September through December. Each tour includes opportunities for girls to meet female STEM professionals and do a hands-on activity.

In September, tours are offered at Allegheny General Hospital, ModCloth, the Human Engineering Research Laboratories, Covestro, and the Allegheny County Health Department. October tours will take girls to the University of Pittsburgh Department of Biological Sciences; Robomatter Inc .; Prototype PGH; Microsoft; Mecco Partners, LLC; ALung Technologies; and Braskem.

November's sites are Carnegie Mellon University's Hinman Lab, the Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse, Michael Baker International, and Duquesne University's Forensic Science and Law Program. The semester concludes with visits to the University of Pittsburgh Department of Human Genetics and the Duquesne University School of Pharmacy in December.

Girls may register as individuals or participate as part of a group. The cost is $5 per girl. Girls must have transportation to and from the tour site. For the tour schedule and details about each visit, go to http://carnegiestemgirls.org. To register, call Carnegie Science Center at 412-237-3400.

Tour Your Future is a program of Carnegie STEM Girls, presented by NOVA Chemicals. Carnegie STEM Girls is a program of the Duquesne Light Co. Center for STEM Education and Career Development.