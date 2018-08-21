This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• David Clark, 45 Greeley Street, 16th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Prop LLC, 12 German Square, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• John Checkeye, 10 Regina Street, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Linda Fingers, 930 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Linda Macsurak, 621 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM108.1.1, PM302.4.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Charles A. and Maureen E. Hartung, 98 Ruth Street, 19th Ward, Code 302.7.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 9:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Patrick Hufnagel, 604 Ennis Street, 19th Ward, Codes 304.6, 304.10, 304.1.

• Mary and Vance Huggins, 245 Lelia Street, 19th Ward, Codes 304.10, 304.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 9:45 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Carmela and Joseph Giaramita, 1 Boggs Avenue, 19th Ward, Codes 304.6, 304.7.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 23, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Stacey Padjune, 96 Beltzhoover Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, 301.3.

• Centex Home Equity Co. LLC, 220 Chalfont Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, 301.3.

• Tanisha Scott, 222 Chalfont Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, 301.3.

• Priya Mart LLC, 812 E. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Molly Keady, 0 Manton Way (14B-372), 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, 301.3.

• Birmingham Holdings and James Gallagher, 67 Pasadena Street, 18th Ward, Code 403.63.

• Hilltop Rising LLC, 339 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 108.2, PM307.1, 301.3, PM302.4.

• Hilltop Rising LLC, 339 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 302.7, 925.06.

• EKO Development LLC, 321 Walter Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 301.3.

• Sandra and Thomas Chesmer, 424 Ariston Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Sandra Chesmer, 424 Ariston Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 301.3.

• Malka and Mordechay Zecharia, 205 Birmingham Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Brian Kalanish, 22 Carrick Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, 301.3.

• Grandma Roses Paroperties LLC, 114 Kirk Avenue Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM304.7, 306.1.

• Diane and Edward Mills Jr., 156 Spencer Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM302.3.

• Walter Savage Jr., 1617 Westmont Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, PM307.1, 304.10, 304.11.

• Dawn Barrett, 1 Wynoka Street, 29th Ward, Codes PM302.4, 301.3.

• Beverly and Michael Reich, 224 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 303.4, 301.3.

• James and Susan Lingerfelt, 307 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4.

• Shawnece Moore, 309 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM302.4.

• Kevin J. Ruddock, 429 Parklow Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, 301.3.

• George and Gloria Larkins, 219 Reifert Street, 30th Ward, Codes 304.10, PM304.9, PM302.3.

• Anna Turek, 120 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, 301.3.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.