Mt. Oliver Housing Court

Results for the Aug. 7 Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases before Municipal District Judge Richard King:

• Starwood Management, 110 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Withdrawn, Abated.

• Starwood Management, 115 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Withdrawn, Abated.

• Ronald Shialabba, 450 William Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Continued to Sept. 11.

• CZ Realty, 129 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Withdrawn, Abated.

• NAS Properties, 128 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Continued to Sept. 11.

• NAS Properties, 454 William Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Continued to Sept. 11.

• Venusian Management Group, 125 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Dismissed, Abated.

• Three 3 Band Realty, 711 Louisa Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Withdrawn, Abated.

• Real Property Management, 205 Rustic Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Fined $96.87.

• AHC Property Management, 125 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Fined $396.87.

• Timothy Connors, 112 Fulton Place, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Fined $596.87.

• Vino Valanidi, 135-137 Fremont Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Withdrawn, Abated.

• Kent Trant, 219 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Dismissed.

• 412 Properties, 1606 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License. Dismissed.

Results for the Aug. 14 Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases before Municipal District Judge Richard King:

• Lamont Nigel, 107 Rustic Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds. Withdrawn, Abated.

• Pennyman Loan Services, 304 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds. Fined $396.87.

• Clement Okoye, 125 Quincy Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds. Dismissed.

• Leslie Rutherford, 104 Fulton Place, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds. Fined $396.87.

• Mark Martellotti, 140 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds. Dismissed.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Cortez McClendon, 451 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds.

• Forefront Investments, 132 Fremont Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Ronald Shialabba, 450 William Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• NAS Properties, 128 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• NAS Properties, 454 William Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.