Zone 3 Part 1 Crimes for August 6-12

The following are the Part I crimes for the week of: August 6-12.

Duquesne Heights (1911) - NTR (nothing to report).

Mt. Washington (1903, 1914, 1915, 1807)

Theft – 400 blk. Winton St. - 8/11/18 between 2 AM and 10 PM – Victim reported a known person stole her black toolbox with tools inside, a Toro lawnmower, & portable phone charge. Amount of loss is $400.

Theft by deception – 800 blk. Southern Ave. - between 7/23/18 at 10:26 AM and 8/9/18 at 10:50 AM – Victim reported she applied for a job and was hired to be a personal assistant. She was sent money to pay her bosses bills. The check cleared the bank and the victim purchased money transfers and gift cards. The money was then sent to another person in a different state. Later, the bank notified her the check was returned.

South Shore (1921) - NTR

Bon Air (1806) - NTR

South Side Slopes (1706, 1608)

Theft from vehicle – 3200 blk. Mary St. - between 8/5/18 at 11 PM and 8/6/18 at 4 AM – Victim reported his paperwork and coins were stolen from his vehicle. Amount of loss is unknown.

Burglary – 100 blk. Hackstown St. - 8/6/18 at 5:20 PM – Victim reported arriving home and finding an unknown white male in her home. The victim observed 2 portable radios and her medication had been stolen. Amount of loss is over $58.

Burglary – 100 blk. St. Thomas St. - 8/6/18 between 9 AM and 6 PM – Victims reported jewelry, oils, and jewelry bags stolen from their home. Amount of loss is over $100.

Criminal Trespass – 2400 blk. S. 18th St. - 7/29/18 at 8 AM – Victim reported a person inside his home and gave a description. Officers encountered the suspect after checking the area. The victim did not want to press charges at this time unless the suspect returns.

South Side Flats (1609 & 1702)

Theft – 2400 blk. Wrights Way – between 8/3/18 at midnight and 8/6/18 at 2:55 PM – Victim reported his black mountain bike was stolen along with his mail from his porch. Amount of loss is unknown.

Theft from vehicle – 2600 blk. Jane St. - 8/9/18 at 1:30 AM – Victim reported a Dewalt black & yellow pressure washer from the vehicle bed.

Theft from vehicle – 2200 blk. Jane St. - 8/12/18 at 1 AM – Victim reported while visiting a friend for a brief period of time. She returned to her vehicle and discovered her Dell laptop, Michael Kors bag, & coins were stolen from her vehicle. Amount of loss is $1,105.

Theft – 2100 blk. Mary St. - 8/6/18 at 11 PM – Victim reported her iPhone 5 was stolen while working out a local gym.

Aggravated assault – 1500 blk. E. Carson St. - 8/3/18 at 1 AM – Officers working Southside saturation responded to a fight inside a local bar. Officers separated the parties involved. Officers notified the group the would be cited for engaged in fighting. The parties left the scene a few minutes later a employee stated she was punched and as a result her head stuck a brick wall behind her. The employee received a concussion from her injury. Officer will apply for a warrant.

Theft by deception – 100 blk. S. 11th St. - between 7/31/18 at 8 AM and 8/6/18 at 8 PM – Victim reported a woman he met explained to him she was a student and did not have a bank account. She told the victim she had 2 checks and the victim let the "student" use his bank account. The "student" then told the victim she needed money and it needed sent to a foreign country. The victim sent the money. Later the victim's bank notified him the checks were bad. Amount of loss is $1,700.

Theft – 600 blk. E. Carson St. - between 6/21/18 at 8 AM and 6/23/18 at midnight – Victim reported on 8/10/18 that a Fluke scope meter was sent to a local business to be calibrated. The victim confirmed his package was delivered and then saw the scope meter online with his serial number being sold. Amount of loss is $1,500.

Robbery – 900 blk. E. Carson St. - 8/11/18at 4:46 AM – An employee reported a black male (50-60 years old, thin, 160 pounds, parially grey hair, and wearing a grey baseball cap, black do-rag/bandana, yellow collared shirt, & white pant and shoes) came in and demanded money while showing a firearm. Amount of loss is $210.

Aggravated assault – S. 16th St. & E. Carson St. - 8/11/18 at 2:07 AM – Officers working Southside saturation observed a pedestrian who was highly intoxicated bumping into other pedestrians and risking injury to them. Officers were going to issue Anthony Tavella a citation for public drunkenness. Tavella got angry yelling in the street and then trying to fight a bystander. Meanwhile, officers tried explaining to Tavella it was like a traffic citation and he was not being physically arrested. Officers observed Tavella's behavior and recognized he would not leave or desist his behavior. The officers arrested Tavella after he resisted arrested he was taken into custody. While trying to get Tavella into a police car an officer was kicked by Tavella.

Theft – 100 blk. S. 16th St. - between 8/7/18 at 6 PM and 8/8/18 at 8 AM – Victim reported her K2 T9 Crosswind Bike was stolen along with her helmet and bike chain. Amount of loss is over $400.

Allentown (1803)

Theft – 700 blk. E. Warrington Ave. - 7/24/18 at 3:13 PM – Reporting person stated a relative had died and someone made 2 unauthorized transactions on his debit card. Amount of loss is over $285.

Burglary – 600 blk. Climax St. - 8/8/18 at 6 AM – Victim reported a known person entered the home and stole a 55" smart TV. Officers to apply for warrant.

Burglary – 100 blk. Hartford St. - 8/9/18 between 9:30 AM and 6:30PM – Victim reported and unknown person entered his home and stole his iPad. Amount of loss $329.

Burglary – 100 blk. Clinton St. - 8/9/18 at 9:45 PM – Officers responded to a burglar alarm. Upon arrival, the front window was shattered and the door was open. A male was seen breaking into the residence and leaves when alarm goes off.

Mount Oliver (1607) - NTR

Arlington (1603) - NTR

Arlington Heights (1604) - NTR

Beltzhoover (1809)

Theft – 600 blk. Curtin Ave. - 8/7/18 at 4:05 PM – Victim reported a white 10-speed bike was stolen. Later, the victim notified detectives the bike was returned and declined to press charges.

Robbery – Chalfont St. & Gearing Ave. - 8/9/18 at 9:33 PM – Victim reported he was struck by a female and lost consciousness. The victims 2 phones and medication were stolen. The vicitm was taken to Mercy hospital for treatment by medics.

Carrick (2901, 2902, 2904)

Theft – 2000 blk. Brownsville Rd. - between 8/8/18 at 11:09 AM and 8/9/18 at midnight – Victim reported a package containing toys was delivered to his home. However, the victim never received the package. Amount of loss is $250.

Aggravated assault – 2600 blk. Brownsville Rd. - 8/10/18 at 9:35 PM – Victim reported he saw a group of juveniles loitering near his home and requested them to leave. A juvenile threatened him and the victim punched the juvenile. The victim then kept walking. However, the victim was struck with a baseball bat. Officers detained a group of juveniles whom the victim couldn't identify as the person who struck him. The juveniles were then released.

Theft – 2500 blk. Brownsville Rd. - 8/11/18 at 1 PM – Victim reported he walking cane had been stolen. Amount of loss is $50.

Theft – 100 Nobles Ln. - between 8/11/18 at 9:30 PM and 8/12/18 at 7:30 AM – Victim reported a known person stole his PlayStation 4 and 14 PlayStation games. Amount of loss is $720.

Theft – 100 blk. Wynoka St. - between 1/1/18 at midnight and 4/30/18 at midnight – Victim reported a known person made unauthorized transactions from the victim's account. Amount of loss is $1,000

Overbrook (3204, 3207)

Robbery – 2500 blk. Kingwood St. - 8/11/18 at 9:15 PM – Victim reported an argument with a known relative who threatened her and took her phone. The phone was recovered in the middle of the street and was heavily damaged. The amount of loss is unknown.

Stolen vehicle – 2200 blk. Saw Mill Run Blvd. - between 8/10/18 at 8 PM and 8/11/18 at 9:15 AM – A car dealer reported a gray & tan 2006 Chevrolet Silverado truck was stolen from their lot. There was no plate on the vehicle.

St. Clair (1606) - NTR

Knoxville (3001)

Stolen vehicle – 100 blk. Knox Ave. - between 8/10/18 at 11 PM and 8/11/18 at 4 AM – Victim reported her blue 2010 Nissan Altima stolen. The vehicle was later recovered by Pittsburgh Police.