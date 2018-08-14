PWSA launches its new lead facts website

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) has launched a new and improved online resource for customers to learn about lead in water and the authority’s Community Lead Response.

The dynamic and mobile-friendly website is designed to help visitors more easily access key information and direct them toward resources offered by PWSA like the searchable lead line map and free water testing. The site is also a clearinghouse for information regarding PWSA’s $44 million lead service line replacement program.

“The improved site is designed to empower residents to learn more about lead in water and access the information necessary to understand the water quality in their home,” said PWSA Executive Director Robert A. Weimar. “Our Community Lead Response involves many complex components involving our water system and private properties. The new site aims to present this information in an easy-to-understand and visually appealing format.”

On the new Lead Facts website, customers will find answers to frequently asked questions, free water testing request forms, and a video guide to flushing your household plumbing after a lead line replacement. Visitors can also see PWSA’s lead map, which shows historical data, curb box inspection results, and planned lead service line replacement sites for 2018.

At the bottom of every page, customers can easily contact PWSA’s Lead Help Desk if they are not able to find an answer to their question.

PWSA partnered with Pittsburgh-based communications firm Shift Collaborative to develop the new and improved website. More information and videos will be posted to the page on an ongoing basis. To explore the new lead webpages and learn more about PWSA’s Community Lead Response, go to http://www.pgh2o.com/lead-facts.