ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Geraldine Bright to celebrate 90th

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

August 14, 2018

Geraldine Anne Bright

On August 17, 1928, Geraldine Anne Bright, nee Watson, was born in Pittsburgh.

She married Raymond Frederick Bright, Jr. and they were blessed with sons, Raymond Frederick and Alexander Joseph, three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Geraldine raised her children and worked during the second world war and afterward. She tended bar at Dee's Café in the South Side for 42 years. She has been a faithful fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers and attributes her longevity to Iron City Beer.

A festive birthday celebration for Geraldine is planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, at Dee's Café, 1314 East Carson Street. More than 100 guests are expected, and everyone is welcome.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 08/22/2018 20:31