Geraldine Bright to celebrate 90th

On August 17, 1928, Geraldine Anne Bright, nee Watson, was born in Pittsburgh.

She married Raymond Frederick Bright, Jr. and they were blessed with sons, Raymond Frederick and Alexander Joseph, three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Geraldine raised her children and worked during the second world war and afterward. She tended bar at Dee's Café in the South Side for 42 years. She has been a faithful fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers and attributes her longevity to Iron City Beer.

A festive birthday celebration for Geraldine is planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, at Dee's Café, 1314 East Carson Street. More than 100 guests are expected, and everyone is welcome.