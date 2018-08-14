Elvis fundraiser at Baldwin library

The Friends of the Baldwin Borough Public Library will hold their biggest fundraiser of the year – A Tribute to Elvis at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22 at Holy Apostles Parish St. Albert the Great.

This fundraiser is part of Love Your Library month where all proceeds generated from the event are eligible to be matched by the Jack Buncher foundation.

This live show features Randy Galioto performing Elvis Lives, A Tribute to the King – a unique act capturing the essence of a live 70s show. He will perform a variety of music from the early Elvis days to his performances in Las Vegas for a very entertaining evening.

Tickets are $30 and include an Elvis themed dinner, beer, dessert and a live show. BYOB.

Tickets will not be sold at the door but can be purchased ahead of time at the library or online. Visit baldwinborolibrary.org/support-the-library/fundraisers for ticket information.

Additionally, there will be an Elvis Costume contest. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Elvis and the winner will be given an Elvis-themed prize.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Baldwin Borough Public Library.

Holy Apostles Parish St. Albert the Great is located at: 3198 Schieck St., Pittsburgh, PA, 15227.