Baldwin MOW could use your support

August 14, 2018



Baldwin Meals On Wheels has been serving meals five days a week for the last 45 years to those who are unable to cook for themselves.

More than 100 volunteers see that each participant receives a meal of a hot dish, milk, bread, sandwich, salad, fruit and dessert delivered to their door. The only paid employee is the cook.

The Brentwood MOW is funded by clients paying $6 a day and private donations. Expenses include not only the cook’s salary, but food, supplies, rent for the kitchen, insurance, payroll expenses and repairs. The organization receives on state or federal funds.

The organization is looking for help in a variety of ways: A single or periodic gift; Volunteers to work in the kitchen, deliver meals, or help fund-raise; and, to spread the word about their services to families, friends and neighbors.

The Meals On Wheels program serves people in Brentwood, Carrick, Baldwin, Whitehall and Pleasant Hills from its kitchen at Brentwood Presbyterian Church. To learn more about the Brentwood MOW, stop in at the Brentwood Presbyterian Church Hall, 3725 Brownsville Road, or call 412-881-6688.

 
South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

