Zone 3 safety council will meet on August 20

The Zone 3 Public Safety Council Monthly Meeting will take place on Monday, Aug. 20 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Zone 3 Police Station, corner of Arlington and Warrington avenues.

The agenda includes Crime and Crime Trends with time for questions and answers with Zone 3 Commander Karen Dixon; A review of National Night Out activities with Organizational Representatives; and, Public Safety News with Jay Gilmer, Outreach, Dept. of Public Safety. In addition, Interim Public Safety Council president Liz Style will discuss Moving Forward: Zone3 PSC Governance and Goals.

There will be time for questions, possible solutions to presented issues along with action items and next steps.