ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Traffic calming on MWCDC agenda

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

August 14, 2018



Traffic calming and safety concerns will be the focus of the Mount Washington Community Development Corporation’s August community forum on Thursday, Aug. 16.

Discussion will center around the Grandview Avenue corridor along with Shiloh Street, Virginia Avenue, Merrimac Street and Woodruff Street. Participating in the panel discussion will be: Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, Zone 3 Police Commander Karen Dixon and Amanda Purcell, municipal traffic engineer in the City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Mount Washington Healthy Active Living Center, 122 Virginia Avenue.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018