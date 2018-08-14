Traffic calming on MWCDC agenda

Traffic calming and safety concerns will be the focus of the Mount Washington Community Development Corporation’s August community forum on Thursday, Aug. 16.

Discussion will center around the Grandview Avenue corridor along with Shiloh Street, Virginia Avenue, Merrimac Street and Woodruff Street. Participating in the panel discussion will be: Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, Zone 3 Police Commander Karen Dixon and Amanda Purcell, municipal traffic engineer in the City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Mount Washington Healthy Active Living Center, 122 Virginia Avenue.