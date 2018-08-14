Pittsburgh Housing Court

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 15, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• AIH, 343 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 16, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Hilltop Redevelopment LLC, 2334 Spring Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Jebun Neher, 401 Allen Street, 18th Ward, Codes 614.02, 302.3.

• Pritchard Hill Capital LLC, 634 Arlington Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 304.15.

• Jonathan Meneffe, 337 Chalfont Street, 18th Ward, Codes 614.02, 302.7, 302.3, 304.1.

• Robert Jaras, 357 Conniston Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Cumulus Mgmt. LP, 623 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Code 925.06.

• Carlton Johnson, 715 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• David King, 720 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 108.2.

• John Wilk, 612 Manton Way, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Nora Grimes, 301 Millbridge Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Calvin Pope Jr., 83 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Cynthia Woods, 334 Birmingham Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Maxi Yamin, 1623 Concordia Street, 29th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4.

• Fred Bellon, 1400 Nobles Lane, 29th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM304.1.

• Karl Boscia, 52 Stewart Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.7, 922.2.

• Bethel and Terrane Christian, 322 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Knoxville Trust for Bayview, 337 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1, 302.4.

• Grace Hurt, 416 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Jeanne Grooms, 422 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Jesse L. DeCarlo, 102 Knox Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Alice Street Investment LLC, 107 Knox Avenue, 30th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Russell Hilinski, 302 McKinley Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Tamika Adams, 313 McKinley Street, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Patricia Chak, 330 McKinley Street, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Sharon Yochum, 421 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• Joshua Ifrah, 115 Redlyn Street, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Joan Brown, 221 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• American Eagle Properties Inc., 319 Suncrest Street, 30th Ward, Code 307.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.