Mt. Oliver Housing Court

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Pennyman Loan Services, 304 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds.

• Clement Okoye, 125 Quincy Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds.

• Leslie Rutherford, 104 Fulton Place, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds.

• Mark Martellotti, 140 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds.

All Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.