Judge gives one last chance to those with outstanding warrants

District Judge Richard King is providing an opportunity for people with outstanding fines and costs from his office the chance to pay, prior to issuing new warrants.

According to Judge King, once he issues the new warrants, they will go out to the nationwide National Crime Information System (NCIC). He noted many companies are now checking backgrounds of potential employees and finding warrants. The warrants of minor offenses are keeping potential employees from being hired.

The outstanding warrants are a result of citations issued by Mt. Oliver police, Mt. Oliver ordinance officer, Pittsburgh Public School police and Pittsburgh city ordinance officers along with truancy citations issued by the Pittsburgh Public Schools and filed in court #05-3-14, District Judge Richard G. King. They could also be from former court #05-3-15.

The warrants will be issued to constables effective September 24, 2018. This could result in an increased cost and possible temporary lodging in the Allegheny County Jail. The warrant information is also in a data base available to all law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania.

Anyone with their name on this list should appear in person in District Court #05-3-14, 2213 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

There are more than 900 warrants yet to be issued for failure to pay fines or to respond to citations issued. Anyone who has ever received a citation that was filed in either District Court, #05-3-15 or #05-3-14, and wants to know if it is still outstanding, can go online to ujsportal.pacourts.us and search by the court, county and defendant's name. They may also contact the office by phone on Fridays only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 412-884-1511.

The list of people with warrants waiting to be issued along is:

Outstanding Warrants from District Court #05-3-15 or #05-3-14

Warrant Subject Balance Due

Amhurst, Sonya L $118.12

Anderson, Carl Jr. $305.39

Arthur Verbit Revoable Trust $145.87

Austin, Darnella $90.72

Beechaum, Markeya R. $137.97

Bell Leasing & Development Co Inc. $1,091.97

Bell, Kellie Marie Ruth $97.56

Benson, Marshall Roy $149.06

Blair, Marquis Denzell $111.83

Blue Dog Enterprises Inc., Pittsburgh, PA $196.87

Booher, Luke $147.93

Booker, Scott $118.12

Bowers, Curtis L. $116.75

Bowers, Curtis Lee $521.12

Bowie, Donnie M. $118.12

Caldwell, Edward Homer III $118.12

Carey, Taron $794.96

Carter, Ignatious $263.31

Cartlidge, Eugene $8.50

Christian, Tina $246.87

Clark, Roderick Edmond $156.00

Clay, Kevin Tyrone Glenn $61.97

Claybourne, James $175.25

Clemons, Whanda M. $118.59

Cochran, Lamar $320.00

Cochran, Rebecca Ann $76.94

Collazo, Henry $512.47

Collins, Floyd $159.94

Collins, Marsha $738.66

Connors, Timothy Joseph $147.34

Copeland, Gary $58.97

Corbin, Brittney $96.87

Costa, Maxine $118.47

Coward, Ivana $196.87

Crawford, Tiffany $117.67

Crenshaw, Chenetha $62.86

Cuccaro, Sheri $246.87

Cunningham, Everett $895.81

Cunningham, James $316.87

Cutter, Jessica Lynn $82.34

Cutter, Jessica Lynn $173.34

Davis, Lorenzo Malik $466.15

Davis, Vester Reed $599.72

Dawson, Jarrell Anthony $529.94

Dembrowski, Matthew R $324.47

Diggs, Matthew $124.06

Dillard, Raymont T. $2,183.56

Dyer, Keith L. $200.12

Ebbert, Zachary Allen $92.44

Edwards, Adam $323.94

Edwards, Brittini Anita $250.12

Edwards, Lee C $117.67

Edwards, Lee C. $148.12

Ellis, Delfonte D $173.94

Engram, Brian D $236.24

Ervin, Samuel $89.29

Ethridge, Mardis Darnell $148.94

Evans, James $267.00

Evans, Parker $118.12

Ewansik, Michael Raymond $148.12

Fields, Dashaun $132.00

Fields, Jazmine Rakel $28.47

Fields, Kenneth F $1,428.82

Fields, Marquela $559.23

Fields, Shakeena R $104.93

Findley, Larry $1,045.50

Forefront Investments $2,091.97

Freeman, Aaron R. $118.12

Freeman, Danielle $196.87

Freeman, Natasha Quiara $249.93

Frenzley, Tyray Davon $216.87

Gajmer, Anita $118.59

Garrett, Heidi L. $146.87

Geiger, Jade $240.29

General American Car Rental $118.12

Germany, Anthony Lamaur $323.12

Germany, Lolene $215.66

Gianoutsos, Theo George $545.20

Gillmore, Wallace $250.97

Gilmore, Arthur $305.43

Gilmore, Gwendolyn M. $250.79

Gilmore, Wallace $436.06

Go Invest Wisely LLC $596.87

Goempel, Aaron Leonard $108.62

Gogarty, Bryan $409.70

Gonzales, Fred Jr. $1,089.87

Goodman, Calvin $190.25

Grabowski, Christopher $409.59

Graham, Claud Michael $201.87

Grant, James Hubert $204.97

Green, Dontay Raymont $497.54

Greene, Rakell $457.08

Grier, Keeshon $250.12

Griffin, John Derrick $433.25

Grimes, Karen $266.87

Hall, Byron $241.87

Hammond, Patrice Romaine $86.93

Hancock, James M $599.52

Hardin, Chantell Shanika $115.43

Harold, Daniel Webster $47.00

Harris, Bethan Johanna $86.26

Hawkins, Lisa $526.32

Hayes, Lemar Devon $980.93

Hays, George Robert $410.69

Henderson, Darnell $517.03

Henderson, Kim R $118.12

Hernandez, Rosa M. $146.72

Hewston, Raymone Dekeace $279.43

Hill, Derek Keith $348.38

Hill, Kyaira Tamika $401.76

Hines, Sandra $92.13

Hinton, Jovan L $1,091.97

Holiday, Nakisha $154.00

Hong-Long, Lionel $327.36

Hopkins, Raymont $41.97

Hossain, Mohammad A. $885.00

Howard, Robert $323.94

Howard, Shanell $326.24

Hulboy, Jennifer $91.97

Hunter, Evonne L. $61.75

Hunter, Kevin $316.87

Hussein, Mohamed $258.47

Igles, Charles E. Jr. $996.93

Ingram, Darrell $236.24

Irish, Jamar Lamont $624.25

Jackson, Hakeem Lee $282.62

Jackson, Jemara Wuanshay $311.94

James, Jabbar O $627.30

Jennings, Sheree $83.97

Johnson, Alvin J $141.97

Johnson, Earlene N. $118.12

Johnson, Hosea $80.94

Johnson, Hosea $136.94

Johnson, Jamaica $84.50

Johnson, Joshua $534.34

Johnson, Kerry Rodriguez $316.87

Johnson, Koko $39.00

Johnson, Melvyn A. $188.20

Johnson, Michael Deon $106.50

Johnson, Nicola Lynn $118.59

Johnson, Rhonda Jean $145.44

Johnson, Tamika $190.72

Johnston, James Michael $448.00

Jones, Aycia Daniell $105.67

Jones, Debra $239.72

Jones, Emmanual Eugene $266.72

Jones, Harry A. $118.47

Jones, Jade Nikole $35.62

Jones, Keane Lamel $118.17

Jones, Samantha $267.34

Jones, Shelte James $311.94

Jordan, Ebony $205.47

Joyner, Keisha M. $118.12

Joyner, Keisha Mozelle $653.20

Juste, Junio Saint $295.92

KaJa Holdings 2 LLC $391.12

Karkalla, Donna $91.13

Kemp, Lamarr $41.43

Kennedy, John R $635.02

Kenneth, Johnson $67.34

Kerner, Jordan Alexander $145.44

Kilian, Tyler Anthony $324.06

King, William Jr. $333.85

Kinsey, Tomika Elearose $256.94

Kirley, Bernard F. III $696.15

Kuntz, Christine $156.97

Lancione, Sarah $246.15

Lane, Endia Teshay $368.41

Lawrence, Nicholas $1,724.00

Lee, Dion P $227.92

Lewis, Tennille $148.12

Lincoln, Shayla Ann $118.12

Lindsay, Shayanna $553.26

Little, Crystal $71.00

Littlejohn, Allan $117.67

Lopez, Selvin $147.70

Love, Lanae $90.25

Lowery, Shaquay Francis $57.93

Lyman, Kelli L. $323.12

Macon, Anthony $234.97

Macormac, Karla J. $118.47

Maglieri, William Donald $87.44

Majeskie, Richard A $301.41

Maleski, Susan B $14.25

Malone, Kayla $215.87

Mangan, Tera $84.97

Mangus, David $1,041.06

Manker, Joyelle $196.87

Manning, Tomeka $274.06

Manson, Antwon D. $1,095.87

Marple Fleet Leasing LLC $106.47

Marshall, Robert $390.25

Martin, Shaun James $192.44

Mathews, Theodore M $261.94

Matthews, Anthony Waide Jr. $118.12

Maxwell, Rachel Lynn $141.94

McBroom, Leeza Terrea $106.47

McCarthy, Raynell $413.08

McCourt, Brittany Nicole $261.97

McCoy, Clay Lamar $161.94

McCray, Ernest $408.82

McCray, Karen Marie $527.12

McCullough, Norman Lee $607.88

McDonald, Richard $730.27

McDonough, Kristi Lynn $187.28

McGarity, John Anthony $466.87

McGee, Christopher J. $379.30

McGee, Nassar Z. $826.41

McIntosh-Clarke, Justin $88.12

McKamey, Antwan $668.82

McKeen, Joseph $316.87

McKenzie, Yolanda Jean $369.88

McLaurin, Gary Bernard $996.87

Means, Thomas Edward $427.00

Mechling, Christopher Ross $118.47

Meyer, Jodie $115.54

Mickens, Desmond $1,167.64

Mickens, Robert Francis $141.17

Mikszan, Robert J $196.97

Miller, Crystal $282.42

Miller, Gregory E. $1,091.97

Miller, Jasmane $555.40

Miller, Letha O. $145.97

Miller, Tai $392.50

Milligan, Darryl L $727.50

Milligan, Reginald E. $311.94

Milton, Lamont R Sr. $276.44

Mirabelli, Robert $1,122.57

Mitchell, Lamont $2,487.74

Moore-Columbie Abreu, Da $459.82

Moran, Jason $188.37

Morgan, Eugene Milton $2,075.79

Morris, Leona $267.34

Morrow, Melissa $261.59

Morton, Casey Jo $77.93

Mosley, Edward $317.34

Mosley, Latosha $124.92

Mowry, September $96.87

MPG Real Estate & Construction, Monroeville $1,091.97

Murphy, Lynnanne $439.72

Murray, Lawton $27.97

Murray, Zachary Lee $464.43

Mustang Investments Llc, Pgh $591.97

Mwenda, Tendai $106.47

Nash, Timothy $261.97

Natale, Michael $127.44

Navarrete, Michelle N. $136.94

Nelson, Derek Lamont $106.47

Nelson, Mark Anthony $223.94

Netzel, Joseph R. $327.47

Nicklow, Marcus Allen $148.12

Nord, Joshua Edward $209.44

Norman, Roger D $118.12

Norris, Margaret $514.51

O'Connor, Kimberly $58.91

Oliver, Jared Richardson $502.08

Organ, Asia $398.87

Owens, James $1,008.73

Owens, Jewell Amanda $118.47

Owens, Steven George $296.72

Page, Amir $15.76

Palmer, Felicia $140.66

Palmer, Herbert Lee $306.94

Parker, Evans $118.00

Parker, Gabriel Isaac $162.94

Patterson, Laquita $250.65

Peacock, Cory $361.97

Pearson, Jemere L. $220.00

Pelton, Ronald Steven $746.62

Penn Associates LLC $819.47

Penn, Theamarie Vivian $202.01

Peterson, Lesha $492.29

Peterson, Ryan J. $137.36

Pfister, Penny $354.10

Phillipi, Cathy $142.13

Phillipi, Josephine $142.13

Phillips, Leo $239.58

Pittrell, Angelo $361.97

Poellnitz, Devon A $469.00

Pope, Talesha $92.13

Porterfield, Shannon $184.97

Powell, Timothy Jr. $360.97

Price, Amber $166.83

Price, April $416.40

Prince, James Lamont $332.47

Provance, Joelle $311.94

Puka, Amani $228.94

Rader, Denis $596.87

Raffaele, Anthony Ger $617.85

Raineri, Holly Sinclair $31.97

Randolph, Andre $357.88

Ray, Brian A Sr. $1,101.12

Reed, Immanuel $466.87

Reed, Shante' $196.87

Reed, Shon Pol Jr. $306.68

Reese, Ashley Nicole $106.00

Reinhaimer, Thomas F. $118.59

Reinhardt, Kristine $261.18

Reiser, Jayme $144.97

Reynolds, Daven $267.44

Reynolds, Monica $118.59

Rhodes, Sharika M. $146.72

Rice, Tony R. $355.55

Riley, Daveron $594.91

Riley, Michelle A. $118.12

Rippee, Sonny J. $316.87

Roach, Antoin $85.94

Roberson, Steven $948.18

Roberts, Marvin $9.65

Robinson, Bryant $135.47

Robinson, Catherine $190.25

Robinson, Lamont $135.00

Robinson, Maurice R. $312.44

Robinson, Robin $24.94

Robinson, Shaquaya $75.00

Rodriguez, Andrew $106.47

Roland, Rasool $643.61

Romano, Kimberly Jeanine $291.97

Romulus, Bryant $992.30

Rosof Verbit Noah Trustee $145.87

Royster, Kevin $121.87

Rucker, Marcella $569.96

Ruddock, Jamie Amanda $150.00

Rushton, William Jevon $118.47

Russell, Lawrence Darnell $146.72

Russell, Tiona Hunter $90.25

Ryan, Crystal L $117.67

Sanders, Devon $31.44

Sanfilippo, Michael A. $323.12

Santiago Mercado, Rafael $577.50

Sauders, Desiree Ann $824.57

Saunders, Heather $362.22

Saunders, Waylon M. $278.68

Saunders, William Jamar $232.44

Sayre, Kristen S. $16.50

Schanck, Mark $311.97

Schattner, Marla Lynne $156.97

Schmitt, Robert William $323.12

Sciubba, Richard $455.44

Scoggins, Porchia L. $549.77

Scott, Darnell Lee $803.50

Scott, June Shantae $426.88

Scott, Marcus $262.35

Scribe, Mariah Ann $117.70

Seddon, Richard $177.41

Senoski, Michael $591.97

Shealey, Cierra Shardia $118.12

Sheffield, Pamella $190.25

Shields, Lorin $60.34

Shields, Shahyd $413.31

Shimonovich, Melissa $408.84

Shipton, Amy Lee $47.47

Sickler, Donald J $291.94

Sickler, Jeremy Allen $424.93

Sill, Melissa Lynn $227.88

Simpson, Arnold J. $311.94

Simpson, David Nathaniel $179.92

Simpson, Dominque $276.47

Simpson, Laron $236.21

Smith, Catherine Denise $44.47

Smith, Darcell $559.88

Smith, Martel Dewayne $204.97

Smith, Ricardo $91.41

Smith, Robert Jefferson $147.22

Smith, Shawneice $246.87

Smith, Tamara Delores $118.47

Smith, Yolanda $59.94

Snow, Maurice J. $2,012.47

Soloman, Roberta Anne $413.26

Somerville, Theresa L. $327.10

Spence, Latoya K. $8.00

Steele, Tear $137.45

Stevens, Joan $493.74

Stevenson, James $191.97

Stevenson, Michael $303.21

Stevenson, Wayne $262.99

Stewart, Edward $491.97

Stewart, Janie $491.97

Stewart, Terrell E. $261.97

Stine, Syljean Czerna $221.47

Strong, Robert $849.43

Strutt, Dwayne J. $279.97

Stubenrauch, Letta M. $91.97

Swanson-Price, Michelle $117.67

Szafranski, Gabriel $650.27

Talley, Racquel $198.44

Tate, Derrick $286.50

Taylor, Dontay $276.88

Taylor, Richard Thomas $91.97

Taylor-Hughes, Gerald $473.94

Terry, Brittany Nicole $311.94

Terry, Ebony L. $244.59

Thomas, Corneilus $261.97

Thomas, Darian $380.38

Thomas, Gerald L. $969.51

Thomas, James Lee IV $118.40

Thomas, Lasalle Paris $265.44

Thomas, Talaya Renee $419.41

Thomas, Tanya $877.12

Thompson, Brenda Joyce $434.12

Thompson, Chane $92.70

Thompson, Portia D. $118.12

Thompson, Rodney $2,091.97

Thompson, Temekia Nicole $3.00

Thompson, Tony $118.59

Thompson, Zakela Delores $425.12

Thornhill, Lakeya $548.94

Thornton, Tabitha $501.61

Thrower, Marlene $96.87

TM Property Solutions LLC $1,091.97

Tomanio, Paul $216.87

Tomassi, Heather Lynn $411.94

Tomlin, Darin Roy $266.87

Top 2 Worldwide Real Estate Mgmt., LLC $691.97

Townsend, Anthony J. $148.12

Townsend, Deron Jesse $106.47

Turner, Abriel T. $806.59

Turner, Maesha $90.64

Ugoletti, Donald Miles $107.64

Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh $591.97

Urban, Karrie $262.44

Uzan, Ilanit $96.87

Uzan, Ilanit $596.87

Uzan, Offer $693.74

Vargo, Rashelle $251.00

Vazquez, Gustavo $31.47

Vire, Richard $41.94

Visnesky, Natasha $311.97

Vojtash, Misty $280.29

Walker, Quanaysha $266.87

Walker, Tyrika $90.25

Wallace, James $204.99

Wallace, Nicole Lynne $250.12

Ward, John $433.88

Warren-King, Lamonte $316.87

Wells, Yolanda $141.97

Wentling, Brandon $813.74

Wentzel, Robert J. $246.15

Werner, Francis E $148.12

White, Sonita $539.70

Whitson, Tobias Togie $962.94

Wilford, Laura $455.30

Williams, Aaron Cheron $311.33

Williams, Daryl Kenta $530.55

Williams, Edward $16.87

Williams, Jamell $118.12

Williams, Jazlynn $84.32

Williams, Maurice Warren $289.97

Williams, Raelynn $215.19

Williams, Randea Olivia $118.59

Williams, Valerie Sade $147.34

Wilson, Bailey Ann $266.87

Witherspoon, Gerren Jane $266.87

Woodson, Nichole Michelle $369.22

Wormsley, Charise $140.47

Wright, Lauren $246.87

Yetsick, Joseph $240.25

Young, Leaette C. $685.67

Young, Michael $96.87

Young, Noreda A. $217.97

Young, Ryan T $239.50

Zanotelli, Martisha $196.87