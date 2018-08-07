Real estate transfers for issues of 7/31 and 8/7
August 7, 2018
16th Ward
Jacob Pelletier to Layton Miller at 2427 Burham St. for $227,000.
John Punjack to John Welsh Jr. at 217 Rinne St. for $4,000.
Birmingham Holdings LLC to L7 Holdings Ltd. LLC at 2010 Spring St. for $6,000.
17th Ward
Atallah Khalil to Marc Caputo at 1818 Mary St. for $170,000.
Harold Shekels to Nathan Myers at 814 Selby Way for $222,000.
Matthew Rimer to Justin Kleinwaks and Madison Long at 1915 Sidney St. for $225,000.
Estate of Loretta Iandiorio to Alexis Fertig and Ernest Brown at 19 Uxor Way for $225,000.
Gerry Leco to ChangHeon and Grace Lee at 1725 Larkins Way for $269,000.
Gary Leckonby to Jonathan Rose at 70 S. 11th St. for $212,000.
Diane Frenn to Michael and Brenda Riedel at 1920 Sarah St. for $319,900.
18th Ward
Estate of Robert Vance to Clement Okoye at 840 Ashdale St. for $7,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $24,955) by sheriff's deed.
Rosemary Schmitt to Donald Pulkowski III at 320 Camfield St. for $120,000.
SWN Enterprises LLC to Briar Cliff Financial Services LLC at 365 Arlington Ave. for $117,000 by sheriff's deed.
Bernadette Jakicic to Brendan Coticchia and Amy Lieberum at 203 Bon Air Ave. for $164,900.
Batisse Group LLC to Mamulit LLC at 259 Conniston Ave. for $78,000.
Linda Senovich to Jaime Bisbey at 720 Eureka St. for $5,000.
Amy Tchirkow to Shawn McCrorey at 71 Haberman Ave. for $190,000.
Richard Cravener to Robert Kohnfelder and Sara Sisco at 445 Kathleen St. for $164,000.
Ronald Wilkin to Baat Enterprises LLC at 980 Manton Way for $15,000.
Fatima Abdulla to Montooth Property LLC at 509 Montooth St. for $1,800.
19th Ward
Charles Wallace II to P/7 Investments L.P. at 320-322 Boggs Ave. for $77,765.
Charles Pfender to Old Concord Capital LLC at 22 Kuhn St. for $88,000.
Felix Padilla Jr. to Marlex Properties LLC at 137 Merrimac St. for $86,968 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $97,926) by sheriff's deed.
Patricia Varner to JEK 4 Investments LLC at 223 Natchez St. for $131,222.
P7 Investments L.P. to Emily Laumer at 44 Ruth St. for $225,000.
Wayne Glidden to Joseph Kavel at 233 Smith Way for $90,000.
Judith Wallace to P/7 Investments L.P. at 141 Virginia Ave. for $306,190.
Charles Wallace II to P/7 Investments L.P. at 143 Virginia Ave. for $218,850.
Keri Lynn to Jeremy Anderson at 119 W. Sycamore St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $125,400).
Colin Wensel to Nathan Angeloff and Denise Hardman at 353 Woodruff St. for $365,000.
29th Ward
Bernard Joseph McGroder III estate al to Pennhouse LLC at 2361 Brownsville Road for $116,000.
Tosha Kunselman to Nancy Stahlschmidt at 114 E. Agnew Ave. for $80,000.
Bhakta Siwa to Nirmal Rasaili and Nari Biswa at 1608 Fredell St. for $115,000.
Chevy A Weiblinger Nave to Mon and Renu Rai at 2029 Mt. Joseph St. for $93,000.
Craig LaLama to Burns & Burns North LLC at 130 Nobles Lane for $45,000.
Sheila Holt to Jenkins Property Management LLC at 262 Parkfield St. for $30,000.
Roberta Miller to Tuff Properties LLC at 220 Spencer Ave. for $11,000.
30th Ward
Jacqueline Parker to E3 Real Estate LLC at 212 Alice St. for $27,000.
Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA at 129 Bausman St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $36,252).
Lisa Colby to Economic Development South Inc. at 59 Knox Ave. for $5,500.
Mt. Oliver
Estate of William Schwartz to MAW Real Estate LLC at 124 Ormsby Ave. for $10,000.
Jeffrey McClean to DRD Properties LLC at 139 Frederick St. for $55,000.
Richard Bartholomew to Kurt Miller at 224 Onyx St. for $58,000.
Daniel Lopez Sanchez to Kenvil Barnes at 162 Ormsby Ave. for $3,500.
Reader Comments
(0)