ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Real estate transfers for issues of 7/31 and 8/7

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

August 7, 2018



16th Ward

Jacob Pelletier to Layton Miller at 2427 Burham St. for $227,000.

John Punjack to John Welsh Jr. at 217 Rinne St. for $4,000.

Birmingham Holdings LLC to L7 Holdings Ltd. LLC at 2010 Spring St. for $6,000.

17th Ward

Atallah Khalil to Marc Caputo at 1818 Mary St. for $170,000.

Harold Shekels to Nathan Myers at 814 Selby Way for $222,000.

Matthew Rimer to Justin Kleinwaks and Madison Long at 1915 Sidney St. for $225,000.

Estate of Loretta Iandiorio to Alexis Fertig and Ernest Brown at 19 Uxor Way for $225,000.

Gerry Leco to ChangHeon and Grace Lee at 1725 Larkins Way for $269,000.

Gary Leckonby to Jonathan Rose at 70 S. 11th St. for $212,000.

Diane Frenn to Michael and Brenda Riedel at 1920 Sarah St. for $319,900.

18th Ward

Estate of Robert Vance to Clement Okoye at 840 Ashdale St. for $7,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $24,955) by sheriff's deed.

Rosemary Schmitt to Donald Pulkowski III at 320 Camfield St. for $120,000.

SWN Enterprises LLC to Briar Cliff Financial Services LLC at 365 Arlington Ave. for $117,000 by sheriff's deed.

Bernadette Jakicic to Brendan Coticchia and Amy Lieberum at 203 Bon Air Ave. for $164,900.

Batisse Group LLC to Mamulit LLC at 259 Conniston Ave. for $78,000.

Linda Senovich to Jaime Bisbey at 720 Eureka St. for $5,000.

Amy Tchirkow to Shawn McCrorey at 71 Haberman Ave. for $190,000.

Richard Cravener to Robert Kohnfelder and Sara Sisco at 445 Kathleen St. for $164,000.

Ronald Wilkin to Baat Enterprises LLC at 980 Manton Way for $15,000.

Fatima Abdulla to Montooth Property LLC at 509 Montooth St. for $1,800.

19th Ward

Charles Wallace II to P/7 Investments L.P. at 320-322 Boggs Ave. for $77,765.

Charles Pfender to Old Concord Capital LLC at 22 Kuhn St. for $88,000.

Felix Padilla Jr. to Marlex Properties LLC at 137 Merrimac St. for $86,968 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $97,926) by sheriff's deed.

Patricia Varner to JEK 4 Investments LLC at 223 Natchez St. for $131,222.

P7 Investments L.P. to Emily Laumer at 44 Ruth St. for $225,000.

Wayne Glidden to Joseph Kavel at 233 Smith Way for $90,000.

Judith Wallace to P/7 Investments L.P. at 141 Virginia Ave. for $306,190.

Charles Wallace II to P/7 Investments L.P. at 143 Virginia Ave. for $218,850.

Keri Lynn to Jeremy Anderson at 119 W. Sycamore St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $125,400).

Colin Wensel to Nathan Angeloff and Denise Hardman at 353 Woodruff St. for $365,000.

29th Ward

Bernard Joseph McGroder III estate al to Pennhouse LLC at 2361 Brownsville Road for $116,000.

Tosha Kunselman to Nancy Stahlschmidt at 114 E. Agnew Ave. for $80,000.

Bhakta Siwa to Nirmal Rasaili and Nari Biswa at 1608 Fredell St. for $115,000.

Chevy A Weiblinger Nave to Mon and Renu Rai at 2029 Mt. Joseph St. for $93,000.

Craig LaLama to Burns & Burns North LLC at 130 Nobles Lane for $45,000.

Sheila Holt to Jenkins Property Management LLC at 262 Parkfield St. for $30,000.

Roberta Miller to Tuff Properties LLC at 220 Spencer Ave. for $11,000.

30th Ward

Jacqueline Parker to E3 Real Estate LLC at 212 Alice St. for $27,000.

Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA at 129 Bausman St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $36,252).

Lisa Colby to Economic Development South Inc. at 59 Knox Ave. for $5,500.

Mt. Oliver

Estate of William Schwartz to MAW Real Estate LLC at 124 Ormsby Ave. for $10,000.

Jeffrey McClean to DRD Properties LLC at 139 Frederick St. for $55,000.

Richard Bartholomew to Kurt Miller at 224 Onyx St. for $58,000.

Daniel Lopez Sanchez to Kenvil Barnes at 162 Ormsby Ave. for $3,500.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 08/15/2018 10:35