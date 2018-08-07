Take an Urban Hike through the hills of Carrick and more at Phillips Park

Urban Hike Pittsburgh's first venture into Carrick is coming on Sunday, Aug. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This hike will have feature some ups and downs and then ups again since Carrick is a pretty hilly place. Hikers should be prepared for steep climbs and a few places without sidewalks. Come if you are ready for a steep climb--this one isn't stroller friendly. There may be some overgrowth so bring bus spray too.

The hike will take place rain or shine (or intense heat), so come prepared for whatever the weather may hold.

Hikers should meet at the Carrick Shopping Center on Brownsville, 2134 Brownsville Road, near the intersection of Parksfield and Brownsville. There is a on-street parking on Brownsville Road.

The hike will end at the Nepali Asian Restaurant in the Carrick Shopping Center.

Register for the hike on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/961954457321095/

Some of the other upcoming Phillips Park events include:

Pay What You Want Outdoor Yoga on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m.

Disc Golf League / Meetup at 6:00 p.m. on last Friday of each month through September 28.

Star Party / Astronomy Night on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.

Register for any of the events and learn more at http://www.facebook.com/friendsofphillips. All activities take place at the Phillips Park and Rec Center, 201 Parkfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210, unless otherwise noted.