South Side Voices tells Carson's stories

South Side Voices: Stories on Carson, a storytelling event, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of East Carson Street's City Historic Designation on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at City Theatre from 7 - 9 p.m.

The South Side Community Council has been working with the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh-South Side to collect stories about East Carson Street and its buildings over the past year. The oral history project was initiated as a way to retain the history of the neighborhood through the voices of the people who currently live or have lived on South Side.

When it was realized East Carson Street's historic designation had reached 25 years in 2018, it was a good way to provide a focus to the project. Since the plan is for the project to be ongoing, future years will involve stories about the schools, churches, social clubs, and more.

South Side Voices: Stories on Carson on August 15 features a ticket price of $50 and will help fund the project over the next year. This year's event begins with a reception complete with appetizers and drinks.

The program will feature storytellers sharing their memories of East Carson Street. There will also be audio clips from the interviews the project has been compiling.

The Heinz Endowments provided the funds to begin the project.