Sota team wins annual S.Side golf tournament

Sota Construction Services, Inc. was the first-place winning team in the July 30 South Side Summer Golf Classic. The tournament was co-hosted by the South Side Chamber of Commerce and the South Side Bar and Restaurant Association at South Hills Country Club.

Phil Ford, Bret Miller, Max Feinberg, and Michael Merck played in the Sota Construction Services foursome. Jimmy D's on Carson placed second. Thomas Shannon Barry Law Office placed third. There were 70 players, representing South Side businesses, residents, purveyors, and friends in the competition.

Sysco Pittsburgh was the presenting sponsor. UPMC Mercy was the dinner sponsor. Sota Construction Services, Inc. was the lunch sponsor. Many other sponsors made generous donations. South Side volunteers donated their time to staff the tournament, which featured an exceptional banquet dinner and a lively and entertaining raffle celebration.

The tournament raised funds to support South Side Welcome Center operations and the Chamber's Clean Team.

Located at 1100 East Carson Street, the Welcome Center is an official VisitPittsburgh information center, featuring a wall of books, maps, and brochures of points of interest and entertainment destinations on the South Side, in Pittsburgh, and beyond. The Chamber recruits and supervises community volunteers to assist with Welcome Center work and cleanups in South Side business district and residential public areas.