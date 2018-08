The Retired Men’s Luncheon Group welcomes retirees to its August 16 luncheon with speaker Ken Kaszak.

Mr. Kaszak’s topic is Investor Psychology.

Lunch is at noon. Cost is $8 payable at the door at the Pleasant Hills Presbyterian Church, 199 Old Clairton Road, Pleasant Hills. Reserve lunch by calling the church office at 412-655-2000, extension 0.