PLI modernizing business licensing operations

The City of Pittsburgh City Council has passed legislation to modernize Permits, License, and Inspections (PLI) business licensing operations, in accordance to the Pittsburgh City Code (Title VII Business Licensing). To support the adopted legislation, PLI has created Licensing Rules and Regulations.

The rules and regulations allow PLI and the City of Pittsburgh to modernize, simplify, and standardize their business practices. Moreover, the rules and regulations are more compatible with the upcoming launch of the city’s new online licensing and permitting software called BurghWare, set to launch this Winter, 2018.

The rules and regulations include: Changes to education requirements for trade license holders; Addition of a Fire Suppression Contractor; and, Consistency in tax compliance and insurance requirements for all licensee.

As a licensee, PLI is seeking public comment. Residents are being asked to take the time to access the Rules and Regulations through http://pittsburghpa.gov/pli/Licensing_Rules_Regulations.pdf. They may also request a copy by contacting PLI at 412-255-2517, or at licensing@pittsburghpa.gov.

To submit comments, email licensing@pittsburghpa.gov by 5:00 pm Friday, Aug. 31.

Feedback may also be submitted in writing. To ensure comments are properly captured, make sure that comments are relevant and as specific as possible. For example, always specify the license type(s) that the comment is in reference to.

PLI will review all public comments throughout September and make changes to the rules and regulations if applicable.

All comments, questions, and inquiries to licensing@pittsburghpa.gov.