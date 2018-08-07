PA Resources hard-to-recycle, household chemical collections

Clean out the basement, the garage and the garden shed. There’s still plenty of time this summer and fall to responsibly dispose of a wide variety of materials – ranging from pesticides and paints to televisions and tires – at upcoming collection events hosted by the Pennsylvania Resources Council.

All events will take place 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Upcoming hard-to-recycle collections in Allegheny County will take place at Century III Mall and Settlers Cabin Park and household chemical collections will take place at Boyce Park and South Park. A household chemical collection will take place in Beaver County at Bradys Run Park.

At the Hard-To-Recycle collections, individuals can drop off “e-waste” such as computer towers and peripheral equipment, cell phones, printer/toner cartridges, CFLs and expanded polystyrene packaging material at no cost.

For a fee, individuals can drop off televisions and computer monitors, alkaline batteries, fluorescent tubes, printers, small Freon appliances and tires.

Upcoming 2018 hard-to-recycle collections are on August 25 at Century III Mall, West Mifflin, and on October 6 at Settlers Cabin Park.

During the Household Chemical Collections, individuals can drop off automotive fluids, household cleaners, pesticides, paints and other household chemicals for a cost of $3/gallon, a few exceptions apply, cash only. New in 2018: collections accept smoke detectors for $3 each.

Upcoming 2018 household chemical collections are on August 18 at Boyce Park, September 22 at South Park, and on October 13 at Bradys Run Park in Beaver County.

For complete collection event information, visit http://www.prc.org or call PRC at 412-488-7452.