Leadership changes at I&P, Citiparks

Leadership changes have occurred in the City of Pittsburgh departments of Innovation & Performance and Citiparks.

Lee Haller, the director of the city’s Innovation and Performance Department, has left city government to join a local software startup firm.

At Citiparks, Mayor William Peduto is nominating Ross Chapman as director. Mr. Chapman has been serving as acting director of the department, and his nomination is subject to approval by City Council.

Mr. Haller joined the city in 2014 as deputy director of Public Works, where he introduced popular online services for residents including the park shelter permitting and the snow plow tracker. In his time in I&P he worked on efforts to improve city technology services by developing the department’s first strategic technology plan, creating new staff roles to partner with business departments on important technology initiatives, and launching new digital tools to support employees and residents.

“Lee has been instrumental in the transformation of Pittsburgh city government, particularly in the ways it delivers open and efficient services to city residents,” Mayor Peduto said.

“The chance to serve as Deputy Director of Public Works and Director of Innovation & Performance for the city I love has been the highlight of my career so far,” Mr. Haller said. “I believe strongly in a vision of a more transparent, equitable, and efficient city government and have been honored to play a part in the efforts to bring those outcomes about.”

Chief Financial Officer Sam Ashbaugh will serve as acting director of I&P while the city searches for a full-time director.