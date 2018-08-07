ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Baldwin Library programs

 
August 7, 2018



Upcoming programs at the Baldwin Borough Public Library include:

A Study Skills/Organization Free Tutoring Session will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 14 from 6-8 p.m. Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services of South Park will be holding a free middle school tutoring program at the library.

Tutors will work with students entering grades 6-8 in small groups on memorization skills, note taking, graphic organizing and more. Each student will have the opportunity to take a Learning Style Diagnostic Test to explore their best style of learning. There will be a drawing for one student to win a tote with organizational supplies for the new school year. Session is limited to 12 students. Registration required.

New Release Movie Day is Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. Come in to the library for a newly released movie and enjoy a few snacks. This month’s movie: Leisure Seeker. No registration required.

Free Bingo Friday is Friday, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. Stop by and play 10 games of Bingo, win prizes, and have some snacks. No registration required.

Canvas and Color - Teen Paint Nights will take place on Friday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Students in grades 6-12 are welcome to join local artist Michelle and learn how to paint a 9x12 canvas piece of artwork. Techniques are taught using acrylic paint to create a take-home masterpiece ready to hang! Registration required.

For more information or to register, call 412-885-2255. The Baldwin Library is at 41 Macek Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15227.

 
