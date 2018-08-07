Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 191/18 on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Keyvan Khodaari Nezhad (prospective owner), applicant, and Arlington Veterans Assn., owner, for 1751 Arlington Avenue in the 17th Ward (Zoning District R2-M).

Applicant requests use of portion of existing structure as retail sales and services (limited).

Special Exception: 921.02.A.4: Change from one non-conforming use to another is a Special Exception.

Notes: Certificate of Occupancy dated 12/8/1977 permitted occupancy “Club & one dwelling unit (Arlington Veterans’ Assn.).

Zone case 189/18 on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 9:20 a.m. is the appeal of Peter Kreuthmeier, Loysen+Kreuthmeier Architects, applicant, and GCP LLC, owner, for 1318 Grandview Avenue in the 19th Ward (Zoning District GPR-C).

Applicant requests new single-family dwelling (on existing/modified foundation) with new driveway and fence.

Variances: 908.02.C.3: 3’ interior side setback required and 0’ requested.

Zone case 187/18 on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 10:30 a.m. is the appeal of Peter Margittai Architecture LLC, applicant, and Richard Stephens, owner, for 2025 E. Carson Street in the 17th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests new projecting business ID sign.

Variances: 919.03.M.8: Maximum permitted sign face area 9 sq. ft. and 14.75 sq. ft. proposed; shall extend no more than 4’ and 8’ requested.

Zone case 190/18 on Thursday, Aug. 16 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Ronald Gardini, applicant and owner, for 2215 Brownsville Road in the 29th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests use of first floor and portion of second floor as restaurant (general).

Special Exception: 921.02.A.4: Change from one non-conforming use to another is a Special Exception.

Certificate of Occupancy permitted occupancy “Drug Store on first floor, one dwelling unit and tele-answering service on second floor, two dwelling units on third floor.”

Zone case 197/18 on Thursday, Aug. 16 at 10:00 a.m. is the appeal of Ruff Neon Signs & Lighting Maintenance Inc., applicant and Allied Real Estate Co., owner, for 1709 E. Carson Street in the 17th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests new canopy sign.

Variance: 919.03.M.5(c): Cannot exceed 8” in height and 2’4” proposed.

Zone case 206/18 on Thursday, Aug. 23 at 9:50 a.m. is the appeal of Jesse Gidley, applicant and Carson Dev. Co. LLC, owner, for 1609-1613 E. Carson Street in the 17th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests change of use for levels 2-4 to multi-unit residential with interior and exterior renovations.

Variances: 904.02.C: Maximum FAR is 2:1; proposed is FAR 4.68:1; Maximum lot coverage is 90%, proposed is 97%; 914.10.A: Minimum required is one loading space, proposed is 0 loading spaces.

Zone case 208/18 on Thursday, Aug. 23 at 10:10 a.m. is the appeal of John T. and Veronica Mooney, applicants and owners, for 2323-2325 Sidney Street in the 16th Ward (Zoning District R1A-VH).

Applicant requests continued use of structure as three-family dwelling.

Variance/Review: 911.02: Review of continued use as three-family dwelling.

Notes: Certificate of Occupancy 71462, dated 4/29/96, permitted occupancy “Three-story two-family dwelling (duplex with one dwelling unit at each address).”

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.