This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• BG 43 Properties LLC, 973 Boggs Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 302.2.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 9:45 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Clifford Wise Revocable Living, 203 Hallock Street, 19th Ward, Code 301.3.

• TMNL LLC, 429 Sweetbriar Street, 19th Ward, Code 307.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 10, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• George and Josephine Slanovich, 111 Cologne Street, 16th Ward, Codes 304.9, 302.3, 304.10, 304.13.

• San Rocco Properties LLC, 206 Fernleaf Street, 16th Ward, Codes 922.02, 302.3.

• Mary Cawley and Helena Tomainio, 2211 Arlington Avenue, 16th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Jennifer Vizza, 2309 Salisbury Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Brendan Davis, 2318 Patterson Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Heather Douglas, 2322 Patterson Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Helena Schaefers, 2513 Spring Street, 16th Ward, Codes 305.3, 305.4, 304.10, 304.13, 304.6, 304.7, 302.7.

• Constance Kosanovich and Paul Pantelas, 2610 Larkins Way, 16th Ward, Code 922.02.

• James Hawk, 2025 S.18th Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.8.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 10, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Bernadette Frazier, 119 Walter Street, 18th Ward, Codes 304.13, 304.1.

• Hilltop Rising, 339 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 108.2, PM307.1, 301.3, PM302.4.

• Colleen Bock and Bill Hughes, 304 Beltzhoover Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Gladys and William Lewis, 429 Michigan Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• PBO 200344505, 436 Kingsboro Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 301.3.

• Sandra Davison, 741 Eureka Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Gail and Ronald George, 743 Municipal Street, 18th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Steven Shimonovich Jr., 807 Eureka Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 108.2.

• Jerome Trzcinski, 910 Eureka Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Frederick Miller, 121 E. Meyer Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 304.10.

• Wesbert St. Juste, 1520 Amanda Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM307.10.

• ANA Realty LLC, 2608 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 107.2.1.

• Miracle Temple Bible Way Church of Our Lord Jesus, 0 Charles Street (14K-284), 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Y&Q Mgmt. Inc., 128 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, 301.3.

• Lois Cogley, 137 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Codes 305.3, 304.6, 304.15.

• Agnes Menges, 217 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Kushal Mukherjee, 301 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Mary G. Wolf, 313 Alice Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.7.

•Clarence and Theda Russell, 320 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.