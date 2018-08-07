Mt. Oliver proposed ordinances 972 & 973

The following ordinances will be considered for adoption at a Regular Meeting of Mt. Oliver Borough Council on Monday, August 20th at 7:30 PM, 150 Brownsville Road –

Ordinance 972

Amending the Mt. Oliver Borough Code by establishing regulations and requiring permits for the placement and use of bulk storage containers and dumpsters within the Borough.

Ordinance 973

Amending Chapter 248 (Vehicles and Traffic), Section 62 (Parking Prohibited at All Times) of the Mt. Oliver Borough Code, and specifically, restricting parking on Mary Street (West Side), from William Street to Margaret Street.